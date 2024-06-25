Chase Briscoe joins Joe Gibbs Racing on multi-year Cup Series basis, beginning in 2025

Chase Briscoe will etch a new beginning to his racing career for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season by joining forces with Joe Gibbs Racing on a multi-year basis to pilot the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE entry.

Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Indiana, who is currently campaigning in his fourth full-time season in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, will be replacing 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. who announced his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition at this season’s conclusion 11 days ago during a press conference at Iowa Speedway.

Bass Pro Shops will continue to sponsor the No. 19 Toyota entry that is set to be piloted by Briscoe, beginning with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025. James Small, an eight-time Cup Series race-winning crew chief, will retain his role atop the No. 19 pit box.

“I’m excited for this opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops,” Briscoe said. “From a competition standpoint, [Joe Gibbs Racing] is the place to be if you want to go win races week in and week out and to race for the championship every year.

“I am blessed that [Bass Pro Shops founder] Johnny Morris and Bass Pro are on board to help us carry on the legacy of the 19 car. For me personally, being an avid outdoorsman, there’s a lot of pride in now being a part of the Bass Pro brand and I’m extremely grateful for this partnership. Getting to meet Johnny, I feel like I share a lot of the same values as him and Coach [Gibbs], and I’m ready to get to work and prove that they have made a great choice putting me in this car.”

The news of Briscoe joining Joe Gibbs Racing comes in light of his future teammate Christopher Bell accidentally spilling the news of Briscoe’s addition when asked about the shift of driver leadership within the organization during this past Friday’s press conference at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Once Bell realized he mentioned the name Chase taking over the vacant car, he instantly became silent and lowered the microphone while trying to fight off a guilty smile. Despite attempting to resume his statement, he stumbled through his words and shared more laughter with the media.

Ironically, Bell swept this past weekend’s Xfinity and Cup Series events at New Hampshire while Briscoe, who joked but brushed off the early leaked news, finished in the runner-up spot to Bell in the Cup event. In addition, Bell formally introduced Briscoe as the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing entry during Tuesday’s press conference that included team owner Joe Gibbs and Small.

Briscoe’s addition to Joe Gibbs Racing also comes as his current organization, Stewart-Haas Racing, announced its plans to cease operations after the 2024 season. The announcement was made in late May and left Briscoe and his current teammates (Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece) free to pursue other opportunities for the 2025 season.

Briscoe, who grew up competing in sprint cars and racing on dirt, made his inaugural presence in the Cup Series division at the start of the 2021 season, where he replaced the retiring Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford entry for Stewart-Haas Racing after spending the previous two seasons winning 10 races in the Xfinity Series.

After claiming the 2021 Rookie-of-the-Year title, Briscoe captured his first Cup career victory at Phoenix Raceway four races into the 2022 season. In doing so, he became the 200th competitor overall to win in NASCAR’s premier series. The Phoenix victory also automatically guaranteed Briscoe a spot into the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs, where he would transfer as far as the Round of 8 before settling in ninth place in the final standings.

Through 126 current starts in the Cup Series, Briscoe has accumulated one victory, two poles, 12 top-five results, 27 top-10 results with 494 laps led, and an average-finishing result of 18.7. He has also notched 11 career victories in the Xfinity Series and two in the Craftsman Truck Series. He achieved the Rookie-of-the-Year title in both divisions and contended for the 2020 Xfinity title as a Championship 4 finalist, where he ended up in fourth place in the final standings. He is also the 2016 ARCA Menards Series champion.

Currently, Briscoe trails the top-16 cutline to make the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs by 25 points as he has recorded two top-five results and six top-10 results through the first 18 scheduled events. His current average-finishing result is 16.3.

For the 2025 season, Briscoe is set to become the fourth competitor overall to pilot the No. 19 Toyota entry for Joe Gibbs Racing, an entry that has been piloted to Victory Lane 20 times in the Cup Series: five from Carl Edwards and 15 by Martin Truex Jr.

Photo by Simon Scoggins for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“We are extremely excited about the future of our 19 team with Chase [Briscoe] behind the wheel and the partnership with Johnny [Morris], J.P. [Morris] and everyone at Bass Pro Shops,” Joe Gibbs added. “I talk about it often, but one of the great things about our sport is the relationships you have the opportunity to build around your teams and certainly we are just so thankful to have that with everyone at Bass Pro Shops. We obviously do a lot of research before selecting our drivers and through the process everything kept pointing us back to Chase. With James’ [Small] leadership, Chase behind the wheel, and the support from Bass Pro, and of course Toyota, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our 19 team.”

With his future plans set, Chase Briscoe’s 2024 Cup Series season, which will mark his fourth and last driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, continues with the upcoming Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The event is scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, June 30, and will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.