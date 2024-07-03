Weekend schedule for the 2024 Chicago Street Course

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series return to the Chicago 2.20-mile asphalt street course this weekend for the second consecutive year.

Eleven different Cup Series drivers have scored race wins this season and have secured their place in the 2024 Playoffs, leaving five available spots. Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson have each won three races. Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez, have each scored one win.

Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, and Lauren Alaina will provide a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend.

Six Xfinity Series drivers have claimed a spot in the Playoffs with wins this year including Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Shane van Gisbergen, Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love. Cole Custer is currently the series points leader and is guaranteed a place in the Playoffs, leaving five available.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Pocono Raceway on Friday, July 12.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, July 6

10 a.m.: Xfinity Practice – USA/NBC

11 a.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – USA

12:30 p.m.: Cup Practice – USA /MRN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: Cup Qualifying – USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

110 miles/50 Laps

Stages end on Lap 15/30/50

Purse: $1,786,961

Sunday, July 7

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grant Park 165 – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

165 miles/75 Laps

Stages end on Lap 20/45/75

Purse: $7,978,831