Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITYWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for the 2024 Chicago Street Course

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read
CHICAGO - JULY 2: Justin Haley, driver of the #31 Benesch Law Chevrolet, Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hooters Chevrolet, and Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #91 Enhance Health Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on July 2, 2023, in Chicago. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series return to the Chicago 2.20-mile asphalt street course this weekend for the second consecutive year.

Eleven different Cup Series drivers have scored race wins this season and have secured their place in the 2024 Playoffs, leaving five available spots. Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson have each won three races. Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez, have each scored one win.

Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, and Lauren Alaina will provide a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend.

Six Xfinity Series drivers have claimed a spot in the Playoffs with wins this year including Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Shane van Gisbergen, Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love. Cole Custer is currently the series points leader and is guaranteed a place in the Playoffs, leaving five available.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Pocono Raceway on Friday, July 12.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, July 6
10 a.m.: Xfinity Practice – USA/NBC
11 a.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – USA

12:30 p.m.: Cup Practice – USA /MRN/SiriusXM
1:30 p.m.: Cup Qualifying – USA/MRN/SiriusXM
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
110 miles/50 Laps
Stages end on Lap 15/30/50
Purse: $1,786,961

Sunday, July 7
4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grant Park 165 – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
165 miles/75 Laps
Stages end on Lap 20/45/75
Purse: $7,978,831

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Carson Hocevar fined, docked by NASCAR for wrecking Harrison Burton under caution at Nashville

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category