Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 C.H. Reed Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 9, 2024) – Todd Gilliland returns to the east coast as the NASCAR Cup Series makes the trip to the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400.

Making his third Cup Series start at the Tricky Triangle, Gilliland looks to improve on his 15th place finish last year. He will also bring a new partner to his No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, partnering with C.H. Reed for the 160-lap event.

A mid-Atlantic distributor of Chicago Pneumatic Compressors with 75+ years of experience, C.H. Reed is an industrial distribution and service provider for compressed air systems and equipment, paint and powder finishing systems, and fluid handling and process equipment. C.H. Reed has helped industrial businesses and manufacturing companies throughout PA, MD, DE, VA, WV, OH, MI, and NY find value-adding opportunities that enhance processes, increase energy savings, lessen environmental impacts, increase equipment reliability & quality, decrease maintenance spend, and help boost worker safety.

﻿The Cup Series will kick off their weekend with practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 13th at 12:00 pm ET. Sunday’s 400-mile event is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET and will be televised live on USA Network. Fans can also listen in on the action from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 C.H. Reed Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I have always liked the challenge of Pocono, the track is so different than anything else we race at. I have a couple starts at Pocono in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and have had some good results there, I just need to take those experiences and put them into the Cup car. I think I can do that this weekend.

“I’m excited to carry the C.H. Reed brand this weekend, they are a significant distributer and great ambassador for Chicago Pneumatic Compressors and it’s an honor to represent them at Pocono. Hopefully I can give them a good showing.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We’re really excited about our Top-10 finish in Chicago. The Summer stretch gets tough and it’s easy to get burnt out, but the team has been hammering away to bring speed to the track and the results show. Todd (Gilliland) did great in Chicago, we just have to build on that momentum and capitalize on it.”

“It’s cool to see Chicago Pneumatic Compressors bring in another one of their distributors this year to highlight the strong partnerships they have together. They brought an awesome scheme to Charlotte with Warthog and doubled down to bring a sleek one to Pocono. Hopefully we can get them in Victory Lane.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.