CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT TORONTO: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

ONTARIO HONDA DEALERS INDY TORONTO

STREETS OF TORONTO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

JULY 19-21, 2024

CHEVROLET HEADS TO TORONTO CARRYING MOMENTUM WITH SEASONAL SUCCESS AND PAST TRACK TRIUMPH

Chevrolet holds seven wins in 12 events on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course in the heart of downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Team Chevy additionally holds seven earned NTT P1 pole awards on the Streets of Toronto.

Chevrolet has 627 laps led and 19 podium finishes at Exhibition Place in Toronto.

Chevrolet looks to go four-for-four in 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 with hybrid technology victories at Toronto after winning the debut in Mid-Ohio, Iowa 1, and Iowa 2.

DETROIT (July 18, 2024) – After a stellar weekend in America’s heartland that saw a sweep of the doubleheader and a podium lockout in Race One and a double podium in Race Two, Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES head north of the border for the 13th event of the season as well as the 13th event on the Streets of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“Chevrolet is three-for-three on victories in the new NTT INDYCAR SERIES hybrid technology era with the 2.2-liter V6 engine, and this is certainly a testament to the hard work and dedication by our engineers, teams, and drivers, as well as collaboration by the series and manufacturers,” said Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsports Competition Programs at General Motors. “The Streets of Toronto give a tight and tricky track that will be a challenge for all competing this weekend. We’re looking forward to adding to our winning ways both this season as well as in Toronto.”

The fourth race of the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 era with hybrid technology after its debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course two weeks ago, this will be the first test of the new technology on a temporary street circuit. Chevrolet is three-for-three with victories at Mid-Ohio with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, and Iowa with Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, respectively.

On the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course, Chevrolet holds seven wins in the 12 events held during the V6 era since 2012, in addition to seven NTT P1 pole awards, 19 podium finishes, and 627 laps led. Additionally, Chevrolet swept the podium three races in a row at Toronto, during 2014’s Race 1, 2014’s Race 2, and 2015.

Overall, Chevrolet holds seven NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories in the 12 events held so far this season including the prestigious Indianapolis 500, in addition to four earned NTT P1 pole awards. Team Chevy looks to Toronto to continue their streak of momentum.

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto kicks off with its first practice on Friday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday sees the second practice at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 2:45 p.m. ET. The 85-lap, 151.81-mile main event Sunday takes the green flag live on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying sessions are broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“I would say having a good short oval weekend is just a confidence booster for the championship. I’d think Toronto you’re basing off of how good we did in Detroit, which we qualified in the top 10 and finished inside the top 10 as well. So, from that perspective, I’m very confident about Toronto. As far as Iowa goes, it gives you confidence because there’s four more short oval races before the season’s over. I think what is important (on street courses) is being consistent, staying out of trouble, running all the practice laps and getting a good balance on the car. Trying to minimize our mistakes. I think all of that’s really important.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“We’ve been building this momentum the last few races and have been progressively getting better in the racing scenarios. Getting back in the car for Toronto, I think is the best thing for me just because when you get kicked off the saddle that hard, you want to jump back on as soon as you can — just to get back in the swing of things and keep that momentum going. I’m very excited that I get to do that this weekend.”

Larry Foyt, Team President of AJ Foyt Racing:

“It’s been a very positive season thus far. While we haven’t had any podiums or victories to solidify the overall feeling, our week-to-week competitiveness on all the different types of circuits INDYCAR offers has been a great step forward for the team. Understanding the competitiveness of Indy car racing currently, we still felt Santino and the 14 group could finish the season in the top 10 in the Championship. We have just moved into that spot, so it is still a possibility and one we are striving towards. As well, we thought it possible for the 41 group and Sting Ray to put that entry back inside the INDYCAR Leaders Circle (where they currently are). They are fighting hard for this, and it looks like it will come down to the last few races.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Toronto historically hasn’t been our best weekend, so I’m determined to create some good memories there. The last time I feel like I had a good race there was in 2018 in INDY NXT. It’s just a matter of time before we have a strong weekend in Toronto, so I’m looking forward to getting out there in this wonderful city.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m feeling good going into this weekend in Toronto. It’s one of my favorite tracks and weekends of the year. I’ve been racing here since my days in the junior series and know the track well, so it’s always nice to go to somewhere familiar. Iowa was a really good weekend, so we’re going to keep building on that and see if we can get a new best result with the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m really excited to get up to Toronto for our final street course race of the year. We’ve had a lot of pace the past few events, but have struggled to get things to go our way. This weekend will be all about execution as we compete for the last round before the summer break.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“We close out this stretch of four races in three weekends with our last street race of the season in Toronto, a place I love coming back to. It’s always special getting to race in the place you grew up in, and we’re excited that we’ll have such a strong partner presence with us this weekend. We’ve strung together some strong results as of late, but as always, there’s more to find. Our aim is to continue improving each and every race weekend. As long as we do that, we’ll continue to find ourselves fighting for the top spot on the podium.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“First of all, I am excited to be back in the No. 20 GuyCare Chevrolet for Toronto! We will work to build on the momentum we have had going for the past few weekends on the road courses, we are definitely heading in a good direction. I am looking forward to going back to Toronto, it will be my first time driving there since 2019. I have good memories from there, I won my first pole position and earned my first ever Road to Indy win. A place that I am excited to go back to!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am very excited to go to Toronto! I like the city a lot, it’s so nice to be up there. I love the atmosphere surround the race and the track itself, there’s so much to look forward to this weekend! It feels very good to be getting back in the car so soon after we had such a such a strong weekend in Iowa. We are ready to continue the good results in Toronto!”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Toronto is a great city, and the fans are always outstanding. It’s also going to be our first hybrid experience on a street course and not an easy street course. A lot to learn and to work on but so far, we have done well on street course in 2024.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Toronto is the last street course of the season and the first time that we will be with the hybrid system on a track of this nature. Last year was a great race for us where we finished very close to the top-10, so we are going to Canada with confidence.”

Chevrolet in Toronto (since 2012, V6 era, pre-hybrid):

Wins at Toronto: 7

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014 Race 1: Sebastian Bourdais

2014 Race 2: Mike Conway

2015: Josef Newgarden

2016: Will Power

2017: Josef Newgarden

2019: Simon Pagenaud

Earned Pole Awards at Toronto: 7

2014 Race 1: Scott Dixon

2014 Race 2: Helio Castroneves

2015: Will Power

2016: Scott Dixon

2017: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Josef Newgarden

2019: Simon Pagenaud

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Toronto (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid): 19

*Chevrolet has swept the podium three times – 2014 Race 1, 2014 Race 2, and 2015

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Toronto (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid): 627

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

3: NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

3: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

207: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

115: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

130: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 135 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

1: Earned pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

34: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 54 times since 2012.

28: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

