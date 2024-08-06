Connor Zilisch set for part-time NASCAR national series campaign in mid-2024, beginning with Truck return at Richmond

More than four months after generating an impressive NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas, Connor Zilisch returns to the series with a five-race plan throughout the final eight-scheduled events of the 2024 season that commences this upcoming weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native, who celebrated his 18th birthday two weeks ago, will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports for his second career start in the Truck Series and his first at Richmond as he continues to make his early presence within NASCAR’s top three national touring series well-known across the NASCAR community for years to come.

Zilisch, who became the first American to win the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy in 2020 before claiming both a Mazda MX-5 Cup Scholarship and Rookie-of-the-Year title over the next two seasons, commenced the 2024 season by being signed by Trackhouse Racing as a development competitor on a multi-year basis in early January. The development program from Trackhouse enabled Zilisch to make starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series divisions along with ARCA, CARS Tour, Trans-Am and IMSA regions. He would proceed to emerge victorious at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in late January, which made him the second-youngest winner of the event at 17 years and 191 days old, before winning at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March, both in the LMP2 class with Era Motorsport.

In March, Zilisch, who currently competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East with Pinnacle Racing Group, was announced as the driver of Spire’s No. 7 entry at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for his Truck debut. He was also signed to compete at Talladega Superspeedway and at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the latter event of which is set to occur in a separate entry, in October.

During his first NASCAR national touring series weekend at Austin, Zilisch stole the show by winning his first pole position with a pole-winning lap at 93.012 mph in 131.983 seconds and becoming the first competitor to win a pole in a Truck debut since Nick Sanchez made the last accomplishment during the 2023 opener at Daytona International Speedway. Despite losing the lead during the opening lap after locking up his front tires and sliding off the track in the first turn amid a three-wide battle, Zilisch, who then endured a roller-coaster event that included spinning shortly after the start of the second stage and being penalized multiple times for short-cutting the course, was able to methodically carve his way back towards the front and survive an overtime restart to finish in fourth place. Ironically, the day did not end for Zilisch, who then traveled to Pensacola, Florida, to compete in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series East season opener at Five Flags Speedway, where he recorded another fourth-place run.

A month after his Truck debut in Austin, Spire and Silver Hare Racing joined forces to add three Truck events to Zilisch’s schedule, including this upcoming weekend’s event at Richmond. He will also compete at Bristol Motor Speedway in September before making his sixth and final Truck start of the 2024 season at Martinsville Speedway in October.

Zilisch’s early presence across NASCAR’s top three national touring series does not conclude with the Truck Series in 2024 as the Charlotte native is also set to make his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International in September, where he will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports. He will then return for three additional Xfinity events of this season including Kansas Speedway in September, Homestead-Miami Speedway in October and the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November.

As he transitions back to the Truck Series spotlight, Zilisch carries another objective besides gaining more on-track experience within NASCAR’s top series. He also strives to keep the Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet team in contention for this year’s owners championship in this weekend’s event at Richmond which serves as the series’ regular-season finale.

Currently, Spire’s No. 7 entry is ranked fifth in the owner standings on the strength of two victories, both being recorded by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and at Texas Motor Speedway in April. In addition, the entry secured two stage victories, five top-five results and nine top-10 results through 15 scheduled events, all while being piloted by Zilisch, Busch, Corey LaJoie, Sammy Smith, Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara and Clint Bowyer. As for Spire’s two full-time Truck competitors that include Rajah Caruth (No. 71) and Chase Purdy (No. 77), Caruth is locked into the Playoffs and set to contend for the driver’s championship after he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March while Purdy is 44 points below the top-10 cutline to qualify for his first Playoff appearance.

With Spire’s No. 7 entry being 53 points above the top-10 cutline and looking to contend for the owners’ title over the eight-race Playoff stretch, Zilisch is one of three competitors left to keep the entry in contention for the organization’s first title in NASCAR. With Zilisch scheduled to compete in three of seven Playoff events, Sammy Smith will drive the No. 7 entry at the Milwaukee Mile for the Playoff opener in late August while Connor Mosack will compete at Kansas Speedway in September and at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October. A driver for the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November is yet to be determined.

Amid his early starts in NASCAR, Zilisch is currently in contention to claim the 2024 ARCA Menards Series East title as he has recorded four victories and finished no lower than fourth through six of eight scheduled events. With two races remaining, he leads the ARCA East standings by 23 points over the reigning champion William Sawalich in a season where he is also three-for-three in the ARCA Menards Series division, with his victories occurring at Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

While his racing plans for the 2025 season are not yet determined, there is unfinished business and plenty of potential surprises for Zilisch to add his early accomplished racing resume with a steady transcendence of his career to only grow bigger and brighter for years to come.

Connor Zilisch’s second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career start is scheduled to occur at Richmond Raceway for the Clean Harbors 250 on Saturday, August 10, with the event’s air commencement time to occur at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.