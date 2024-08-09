Volpi Foods Partners with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

ST. LOUIS – August 9, 2024 – Volpi Foods, a 4th-generation, family-owned leader of all natural cured meats, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. Through this alliance, see Jordan Anderson and the No. 32 Volpi Camaro take center stage as America’s Premium Protein™ at Daytona and Talladega.

This exciting collaboration will debut on August 23, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Florida, where fans will see the Volpi No. 32 car take on the high-stakes competition. Following this debut, the partnership will continue with another action-packed race in Talladega, Alabama, further solidifying Volpi Foods’ presence in the racing community.

Coming off a Top 5 finish in his last visit to the Daytona International Speedway, Jordan Anderson is looking to keep the momentum going with the new addition to the team. “It’s quite an honor to have a company like Volpi Foods, with their extensive history, focus on family, and national growth, join our team as we seek success both on the track and in the supermarket. Our team has been blessed to experience a journey parallel to Volpi’s – with humble roots and a pursuit of the American dream. I have no doubt that all our fans nationwide will be drawn to one of the most delicious sponsorships to hit the track.”

“We are excited to partner with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to passion, innovation, and precision. Just as we meticulously craft our charcuterie, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport brings the same values to the track. Together, we aim to celebrate the spirit of American excellence and bring a unique experience to NASCAR fans.”

Fans can look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive social media campaigns, and special promotions leading up to and during the races. This partnership will deliver a unique blend of racing excitement and gourmet experiences, highlighting Volpi Foods’ dedication to being America’s Premium Protein™.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, is Volpi Foods a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. To learn more about the team visit JordanAndersonRacing.com