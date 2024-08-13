Michael McDowell Brings Martin Transportation Systems, Love’s Travel Stops to the Motor City

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 MTS / Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 13, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the Irish Hills of Michigan this weekend.

The 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will have a returning partner in Martin Transportation Systems (MTS) and Love’s Travel Stops with them.

A loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan, MTS is a family owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated, just in time “JIT” services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology.

After a Top-15 finish at Richmond, McDowell looks to have a good result at the Michigan International Speedway, Ford’s home track. The Blue Oval holds the most wins as a manufacturer at the two-mile speedway with 44 wins and has won the event in the past six races.

The Cup Series will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 17th at 12:30 pm ET. The 200-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, August 18th at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 MTS / Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“It’s always a special weekend when we come to Michigan, being the home race for Ford, Ford Performance. This season has given us the best chance to finish well here, it’s all about having speed. I’m confident in Travis and the team, I know they will bring me a great MTS/Love’s Travel Stops Ford Dark Horse Mustang come Sunday.

“I’m excited to have MTS on board this weekend. They are a longstanding partner of Love’s, similar to Love’s and their partnership with us at Front Row Motorsports. I love to see these relationships come together on and off the track, and the success that entails.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We will be ready for Michigan, I’m confident in that. We know we have better cars with speed, and Michael is driving well right now. The challenge is always the race strategy. Will it be fuel mileage, long runs? That’s what makes it exciting as a crew chief.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.