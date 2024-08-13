Scott Graves to call 300th Cup event as crew chief at Michigan

A significant milestone mark is in the making for Scott Graves, crew chief for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Mustang team in the NASCAR Cup Series. By participating in this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Graves will call his 300th event as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series.

A native of Clifton Spring, New York, Graves graduated from Texas Tech University with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1994. Twelve years later, he teamed up with Roush Fenway Racing and worked as an engineer on Roush’s No. 99 Ford entry in the NASCAR Truck Series that was piloted by Erik Darnell. Another five years later, Graves worked as a team engineer for RFR’s No. 60 Ford Mustang team in the Xfinity Series, a team that achieved eight victories and went on to clinch the Xfinity Series’ owner’s championship with the help of drivers Carl Edwards and Billy Johnson.

The 2012 season was Graves’ first as a crew chief, where he was atop the pit box of Roush’s No. 60 Ford Mustang team in four Xfinity Series races. Making his debut as a crew chief at Watkins Glen International in August, Graves went to Victory Lane for the first time with Carl Edwards capitalizing on a one-race return in the series. He returned to crew chief for Billy Johnson at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Trevor Bayne at Bristol Motor Speedway in August and Travis Pastrana at Richmond Raceway in September, respectively. Graves also made his crew chief debut in three NASCAR Cup Series races late in 2012, beginning at Dover International Speedway in September, where he worked with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Following a strong 12th-place result at Dover, Graves returned as Stenhouse’s Cup crew chief at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October and at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, respectively.

In 2013 Graves was named crew chief for Stenhouse and the No. 17 RFR Ford Fusion team in the Cup Series, which marked Stenhouse’s first full-time season as a competitor in NASCAR’s premier series after winning back-to-back Xfinity titles. Throughout the 36-race schedule, Graves and Stenhouse achieved a pole, one top-five result and three top-10 results throughout the 36-race schedule, with the latter finishing in 19th place in the final standings and claiming the Rookie-of-the-Year title.

For the following two seasons, Graves returned to the Xfinity Series and worked as crew chief for Chris Buescher and RFR’s No. 60 Ford Mustang team. During the two-year stint, Graves achieved three victories and the 2015 Xfinity Series championship with Buescher. After Buescher moved up to the Cup circuit with Front Row Motorsports, Graves joined Joe Gibbs Racing and worked as a crew chief for Daniel Suarez and the No. 19 Toyota Camry team. In their first season together, Graves and Suarez won three races and claimed the 2016 Xfinity Series championship, which marked Graves’ second consecutive title in the Xfinity circuit.

Graves initially commenced the 2017 NASCAR season as crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota Camry team in the first four of five Xfinity Series races of the schedule. After going to Victory Lane with Kyle Busch at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, Graves then moved up to the Cup Series and replaced Dave Rogers, who took an indefinite leave of absence, as the crew chief for Suarez and the No. 19 Toyota Camry team for the remaining 31 Cup events of the season. The move reunited Graves and Suarez after both won the 2016 Xfinity title. Together, the duo achieved one top-five result and 10 top-10 results as Suarez finished in 20th place in the final standings.

Graves remained as Suarez’s crew chief for the majority of the 2018 Cup season. Following the first 30 events of the schedule, where Graves and Suarez achieved a pole, three top-five results and eight top-10 results, Graves was replaced by Dave Rogers for the final six events. Despite Suarez proceeding to finish in 21st place in the final standings with Rogers atop the No. 19 pit box, Graves still managed to reach 100 career events as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series before being replaced by Rogers.

In September 2018, Graves was named crew chief for the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang team and veteran Ryan Newman for the 2019 Cup season, a move that reunited Graves with RFR. Throughout the 36-race schedule, Graves and Newman made the Playoffs based on points and went on to finish in 15th place in the final standings after being eliminated from title contention following the Round of 16. In addition to making the Playoffs, the duo achieved three top-five results, 14 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 14.6.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season was a roller coaster season for Graves, Newman and the No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang team that commenced on a harrowing note after Newman was bumped and turned by Ryan Blaney on the final lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway while leading the event. The contact resulted with Newman flipping over and being hit by an oncoming Corey LaJoie at full speed before flying in the air, sliding and coming to a rest upside down near the pit lane exit, all while he managed to claim ninth place in the final running order. While Newman was ruled out indefinitely due to his injuries following the accident, Graves spent the next three races working with interim competitor Ross Chastain, who finished no higher than 17th during the three-race stint. Despite Newman returning to competition at Darlington Raceway in May amid a two-month delay of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Graves were unable to mount a comeback to make the Playoffs as they went on to conclude the season in 25th place in the final standings and with a single additional top-10 result throughout the final 32 events on the schedule.

For the majority of the 2021 Cup season, Graves retained his role as the crew chief for Newman and the No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang team, where the duo achieved two top-fives and five top-10 results through 31 events, all despite missing the Playoffs. Then with five races remaining on the schedule, team owner Jack Roush swapped the two-car team’s pit crews and crew chiefs resulting in Graves transitioning to the No. 17 team piloted by Chris Buescher, whom Graves reunited with for the first time since 2015. Following the swap, Graves led Buescher and the No. 17 team to a season-best third-place result at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in October and a ninth-place run at Martinsville Speedway in October before Buescher settled in 19th place in the final standings, nine spots ahead of Newman. By then, Graves surpassed 200 Cup events as a crew chief.

Through the first 16 events of the 2022 Cup season, Graves navigated the No. 17 Ford Mustang team that was rebranded to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing to four top-10 results, all of which were made by Buescher as he had recorded a strong runner-up result at Sonoma Raceway in June and achieved his first Cup career pole at Dover Motor Speedway in late April. Amid the results, Graves was paired with Truck Series competitor Zane Smith at World Wide Technology Raceway in early June, where Smith replaced Buescher for a single event after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. Then coming off a 30th-place result at Nashville Superspeedway in late June, Graves was assessed a four-race suspension following a loose wheel infraction that occurred during the event. Despite RFK Racing’s attempt to appeal the penalty, which enabled Graves to participate in the following event at Road America, the team eventually withdrew its appeal as Graves was absent for four events throughout July.

Returning by early August, Graves and Buescher recorded two top-10 results through the final four regular-season events but fell short of making the 2022 Cup Playoffs. Three races later, Graves achieved his first Cup career victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in September after Buscher led a race-high 169 laps, including the final 61, to achieve his second career win in NASCAR’s premier series, his first since 2016 and the first since Roush Fenway Racing rebranded to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Following the breakthrough victory at Bristol, Graves would navigate Buescher and the No. 17 team to only a single top-10 result through the final seven-scheduled events before settling in 21st place in the final standings.

The 2023 Cup Series season was Graves’ breakout season to date that commenced with him, Buescher and the No. 17 team to seven top-10 results throughout the first 21 events on the schedule. Then starting in late July through the end of August, Graves and Buescher ignited a hot streak that commenced with the duo winning at Richmond Raceway and securing a spot in the 2023 Cup Playoffs. They would then notch back-to-back victories in recent weeks after winning at Michigan International Speedway before capitalizing on an overtime shootout to win the regular-season finale at Daytona another three races later.

Once in the Playoffs, the duo would record three top-10 results through the first six Playoff events, which were enough for them to transfer from the Round of 16 to 8. Amid respective finishes of 11th, 21st and eighth throughout the Round of 8. However, Graves and Buescher fell short of making the Championship 4 cutline. Nonetheless, they proceeded to lead 18 laps during the finale at Phoenix Raceway in November before Buescher ended up in fifth place on the track and in a career-best seventh place in the final driver’s standings.

This season, Graves and Buescher have recorded five top-five results and nine top-10 results through 23 scheduled events, with the duo falling short of their first victory of the season to Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway in May by 0.001 seconds. Despite being ranked in a tie for 13th place in the regular-season standings, they trail the cutline to make the Playoffs by three points with three regular-season events remaining on the schedule.

Through 299 previous Cup events, Graves has achieved four victories, three poles, 28 top-five results and 79 top-10 results while working with six different competitors.

Scott Graves is scheduled to call his 300th Cup Series event as a crew chief at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 18. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.