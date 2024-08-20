Beef-a-Roo Partners With Rick Ware Racing at Daytona

Justin Haley To Drive No. 51 Beef-a-Roo Ford Mustang in Coke Zero Sugar 400

ROCKFORD, Ill. (Aug. 20, 2024) – Beef-a-Roo, known for its famously delicious burgers and fresh, quality ingredients, will serve as the primary partner for Rick Ware Racing and driver Justin Haley in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Haley, who won the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, will drive the No. 51 Beef-a-Roo Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the 160-lap race around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The race goes green at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Justin Haley and Rick Ware Racing,” said Beef-A-Roo CEO Matt Riddle. “As we rapidly expand our Famously Delicious brand nationally, we see the partnership with NASCAR and the No. 51 team to be the perfect fit at the perfect time.”

Beef-a-Roo is a beloved fast-casual restaurant brand that has garnered a loyal fanbase for its commitment to quality food and community engagement. This partnership, facilitated by agency AMG Sport, marks a key step in Beef-a-Roo’s strategy to align with dynamic brands that resonate with racing fans and support local communities through motorsport.

“Daytona is one of the most prestigious venues on the NASCAR calendar, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Beef-a-Roo on board as our primary partner,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “Their dedication to quality and community aligns perfectly with our values at Rick Ware Racing, and we look forward to making a strong showing at Daytona.”

Haley is a winner across all three of NASCAR’s top national touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck. In addition to his Cup Series win at Daytona in 2019, the 25-year-old from Winamac, Indiana, has four Xfinity Series wins, three Craftsman Truck Series triumphs and five ARCA Menards Series victories, along with a championship – the 2016 ARCA Menards Series East title.

“Beef-a-Roo is an amazing brand, and I’m honored to carry their colors at Daytona,” Haley said. “I really enjoy superspeedway racing and I’ve had a lot of success on these bigger tracks. It takes a lot of patience and understanding of what is going on ahead of you and even behind you. We learned a lot earlier this year in the Daytona 500 and we have a really good shot at getting a great finish for Beef-a-Roo on our return to Daytona this weekend.”

To learn more about Beef-a-Roo and their offerings, visit www.beefaroo.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that fields two fulltime entries in the NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the NTT INDYCAR Series, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).