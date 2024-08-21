Kligerman, Big Machine Racing assessed L1 Penalty for Spoiler Modifications at Michigan

NASCAR assessed an L1 penalty to the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Camaro team driven by Parker Kligerman following this past weekend’s Xfinity Series event at Michigan International Speedway.

Kligerman’s No. 48 Chevrolet was found to have violated Sections 14.4.10.A of the NASCAR Rule Book, which involves modifications to the rear spoiler. As a result, Big Machine Racing’s No. 48 team have been docked 20 points and five Playoff points. In addition, crew chief Patrick Donahue has been fined $25,000.

The points penalty impacts Kligerman’s cushion towards making the 2024 Xfinity Series Playoffs. Originally being 36 points above the top-12 cutline in the Playoff standings, Kligerman, who finished 11th at Michigan, is now 16 points above the cutline with five regular-season events remaining on the 2024 schedule.

The 34-year-old Kligerman from Westport, Connecticut, is currently campaigning in his second full-time Xfinity Series season with Big Machine Racing. Through 21 of 33-scheduled events, Kligerman has recorded two top-five results and nine top-10 results as he strives to make the 2024 Xfinity Playoffs. He did so a year ago, where he ended up in 10th place in the final standings after being eliminated from title contention following the first Playoff round. During the 2023 season, he notched a career-high eight top-five results and 18 top-10 results along with a career-best average-finishing result of 13.2 as a full-time competitor.

Through 110 Xfinity Series career starts, Kligerman has tallied a total of one pole, 13 top-five results, 47 top-10 results, 107 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.6 as he continues his pursuit for both his first Xfinity race victory and championship.

Parker Kligerman’s 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and pursuit to make the Playoffs continue this upcoming Friday, August 23, at Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250, which will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.