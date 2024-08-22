NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona and Milwaukee – August 2024

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Daytona International Speedway as the Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series travel to Milwaukee Mile Speedway for a full weekend of competition.
Sunday’s event is the opening race for the Truck Series Playoffs. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series have two races remaining (Daytona and Darlington) in their respective regular seasons.
Press Pass is available post-race for the Xfinity and Cup Series.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, August 23 – Daytona
3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/SiriusXM/MRN
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca–Cola
Stages end on Laps 30, 60, 100 = 250 miles
Purse: $1,886,123
USA/SiriusXM/MRN
Saturday, August 24
Milwaukee
2:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV
3:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV
4:00 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV
Timed/All Entries/20 Minutes
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – No TV
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap
Daytona
7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Stages end on Laps 35/95/160 = 400 Miles
Purse: $9,193,568
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 25
Milwaukee
1:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150
150 Laps, 152.25 Miles
FS1/MRN
4:00 p.m.: Truck Series Liuna! 175
Stages end on Laps 55/110/175 Laps = 177.625 Miles
Purse: $672,572
FS1/MRN