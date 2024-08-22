NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona and Milwaukee – August 2024

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Daytona International Speedway as the Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series travel to Milwaukee Mile Speedway for a full weekend of competition.

Sunday’s event is the opening race for the Truck Series Playoffs. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series have two races remaining (Daytona and Darlington) in their respective regular seasons.

Press Pass is available post-race for the Xfinity and Cup Series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 23 – Daytona

3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/SiriusXM/MRN

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca–Cola

Stages end on Laps 30, 60, 100 = 250 miles

Purse: $1,886,123

USA/SiriusXM/MRN

Saturday, August 24

Milwaukee

2:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

3:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

4:00 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV

Timed/All Entries/20 Minutes

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – No TV

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

Daytona

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Stages end on Laps 35/95/160 = 400 Miles

Purse: $9,193,568

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 25

Milwaukee

1:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150

150 Laps, 152.25 Miles

FS1/MRN

4:00 p.m.: Truck Series Liuna! 175

Stages end on Laps 55/110/175 Laps = 177.625 Miles

Purse: $672,572

FS1/MRN