HARRISON BURTON SCORES 100TH WIN FOR WOOD BROTHERS RACING AFTER OVERTIME FINISH IN DAYTONA

DAYTONA, FL – August 26, 2024 – Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, marking his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series and 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing.

“Congratulations to Leonard, Len, Eddie, Jon, Jeremy, Harrison, and everyone at Wood Brothers Racing on the race win at Daytona,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Reaching 100 wins in the Cup Series is a monumental achievement for the Wood Brothers and a reflection of the passion, dedication, and talent this family has brought to our sport. It’s an honor to be a part of their journey and to see them reach such a significant milestone.”

“I cried for the whole cool down lap. It’s just been the hardest three years of my life. There’s no denying. It’s just been rough and these guys have rallied behind me when it matters the most. Going to every single race with the same mentality of trying to win because we could get number 100. We kept saying that in our meetings that we had a chance to get No. 100 for the Wood Brothers and that’s something that you can’t take lightly. We as a group have that place in history now forever for the 100th win for the Wood Brothers and, to me, that just means the world,” commented Burton.

“This is beyond words,” remarked Eddie Wood, CEO and co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “This has been such a long time coming, the hundredth win. We’ve been with Motorcraft Quick Lane and Ford Performance for over twenty years and you just can’t put that into words. Edsel Ford, all his family, Jim Farley – there’s just so many people in our world to make this happen. It’s just unbelievable.”

“Ford and Motorcraft Quick Lane have stuck behind us for over twenty years now,” said Len Wood, COO and co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “To get our 100th win is so special, and we couldn’t do it without those people. It’s great to get a win here at Daytona. This is the place you want to be, right here.”

“The Wood Brothers are family to us at Ford and to see them get their 100th win means so much to all of us who have followed them through the years,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “When you think of Ford and its NASCAR program, you think of the Wood Brothers. Their loyalty to us for the last 74 years is unmatched and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Seven Ford Performance drivers started Saturday night’s race from the top-10 with Front Row Motorsports teammates Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland sweeping the front row, Team Penske’s Joey Logano in 3rd, Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Ryan Preece in 4th, Josh Berry in 5th, and Chase Briscoe in 6th, along with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in 8th. The field remained 3-wide for the entire first stage with several drivers swapping the lead back and forth. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Josh Berry won Stage 1, earning his first stage win of the season. After pit stops during the stage break, Team Penske’s Joey Logano took the lead and didn’t look back, winning Stage 2. After several late-race cautions, the race went into overtime. Harrison Burton started on the outside of the front row alongside Kyle Busch. Burton was able to make the race-winning pass on the last lap, finishing 0.047 seconds ahead of second place Kyle Busch.

Four Ford Performance drivers finished in the top 10: Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware in P4, Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s Brad Keselowski in P8, and teammate Chris Buescher in P10.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Daytona on Friday. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst finished in P4 and RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg finished in P5.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series both compete this weekend at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC.

