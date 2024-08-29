Experience the thrill of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix as tickets for next year’s race are now available

Grandstand tickets and luxury hospitality options go on sale TODAY for race fans to purchase here , including first-of-its-kind product offerings that allow fans to have three different experiences throughout race weekend

The 2025 race weekend will again feature a Sprint race and will take place across the weekend of May 2-4 at the Miami International Autodrome in the heart of Miami Gardens

New Grandstand Membership program unveiled to provide exclusive perks for fans who attend year after year

In recognition of Lando Norris’s first win at Miami, a new McLaren-themed grandstand will offer exclusive amenities and prime viewing areas

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), promoter of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, is thrilled to announce that grandstand tickets and luxury hospitality spaces for the 2025 race go on sale today. Mark your calendars for an extraordinary weekend from May 2-4, 2025, as the world’s premier motor racing series returns to the Miami International Autodrome – the very place which kick-started the most exciting summer of competitive on-track action in recent memory.

Building on a successful weekend in 2024 – including Lando Norris’s first victory, a sellout crowd and the most-watched Formula 1 race in US history – SFM is pleased to welcome fans for three days of great racing and experiences in 2025. Not only will the Sprint race format return to Miami Gardens, but fans will also have the opportunity to once again take in the excitement from popular spaces on the most unique campus on the Formula 1 circuit, such as the Hard Rock Beach Club, the dry-docked Marina and Boathouse, and the Hard Rock Stadium upper decks, providing grandstand and general admission fans the opportunity to watch all the happenings of the paddock.

Additionally, South Florida Motorsports is excited to introduce two new premium seating experiences: the LuxePass and the Club Pass, available here. The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX has earned a reputation for its diverse array of world-class hospitality offerings, and these new products allow attendees to take in unique panoramic views and luxury experiences throughout the MIA Campus on each day of race weekend. The LuxePass features access to The Paddock Rooftop Club, The Casa Tua Trackside Club and the 72 Club, while the Club Pass includes access to the Vista, Turn 18 Club and Boathouse. Both products, which include complimentary food and beverage offerings, are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

South Florida Motorsports is also excited to unveil a brand-new option for fans at the 2025 race with a McLaren-themed grandstand. Perfect for McLaren enthusiasts and Lando Norris super fans, this grandstand offers a unique experience celebrating Norris’ maiden F1 victory at the Miami International Autodrome earlier this year. Located in a prime viewing area in the Marina Grandstand, the McLaren Grandstand provides fans with exclusive McLaren-themed amenities and the opportunity to connect with fellow McLaren supporters.

Additionally, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX will now offer exclusive perks for three-day grandstand buyers with the new Grandstand Membership. From now until the end of 2024, fans who purchase three-day grandstand tickets are automatically enrolled. Benefits include discounted renewal pricing, payment plans, year-round activations and exclusive access to race weekend events. The initiative is designed to enhance the fan experience and offer benefits throughout the year.

“After an outstanding race in 2024, we are very excited to announce some new ticketing options for 2025,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “As we enter our fourth year hosting one of the most exciting events on the Formula 1 calendar, we’re aiming to create an experience that attendees will remember for a lifetime and provide a fan-first event that offers something for everyone. By creating the Grandstand Membership program, we want to enhance the fan experience and offer additional benefits to those who love coming to our race. And with the addition of the LuxePass, the Club Pass and the McLaren Grandstand, we want to provide fans a unique experience they can’t find anywhere else for each of the three days of competition on the track. As we aim to keep improving, we are excited for what’s ahead for 2025 and can’t wait to welcome fans back to Miami.”

Grandstand tickets are available here for premium vantage points, including the Start/Finish Grandstand Presented by Gainbridge, which overlooks the pre-race grid ceremonies, the ‘lights-out’ start of the race, pit lane and checkered flag. In addition to the Beach and Marina Grandstands, there are options to purchase Turn 1 North Grandstand seating, to experience the action on the first turn, or the Turn 18 Grandstand, in which there is guaranteed to be plenty of overtaking at the end of the long DRS-enabled straight. All grandstands offer shaded sections, reserved seating, and access to the full MIA Campus experience.

Tailored luxury options range from the soulful hospitality experience of the Casa Tua Trackside Club to the 72 Club that offer guests luxurious box-style seating and a climate-controlled lounge. There are multiple suites for exclusive privacy or fans can choose the vibrant energy of the clubs, such as Hard Rock Beach Club, for maximum excitement. Visit the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX website for more information and to purchase tickets for another extraordinary weekend of racing and entertainment on May 2-4, 2025.

About the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality. Located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida, the event was recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and the event’s promoter South Florida Motorsports (SFM) was recently awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX is hosted by SFM at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its third edition, the race boasted more than 275,000 attendees and a record-breaking average audience of 3.1 million viewers on ABC – a mark previously held by the inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX – making it the largest live US television audience on record for a Formula 1 race. The event has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to South Florida over its three years. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing thousands of tickets annually for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring several community-owned restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

