Christopher Bell claims hard-fought victory in Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Christopher Bell won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 in an overtime finish at Darlington Raceway.

He was dominant during the race, starting on the pole and leading 108 laps of 150, but Bell was passed by his Joe Gibbs racing teammate, Sheldon Creed, who led 30 laps. But, with only three laps remaining, a caution came out when AJ Allmendinger hit the outside wall on Lap 143.

Bell was first off pit road and maintained the lead to score his 19th Xfinity Series victory as Creed finished third due to a slow pit stop.

“That was wild, for sure,” Bell said. “I thought I was headed nose-first into the inside wall… It’s a tough race track, and off of (Turn) 2, whether you’re on the bottom of the top, it flushes you to the wall, and then you kind of get a little bit of a wiggle coming down.

“Once again, I feel terrible for Sheldon, to essentially win the race on the long run there and then lose it on pit road. It’s a big bummer … It seemed like our car was really good on the short runs. Obviously, the 18, Sheldon, was really good on the long runs.

“Unfortunately for him, the race played out differently, and fortunately for us, we got another shot at it.”

Creed was understandably disappointed.

“I lost one the same way a few years ago here,” he said. “This has been a really good place for me. I’ve always loved racing here. Man, I don’t know if we could be any better than that.

“I felt like I put in one of my best performances today, man, it’s a bummer. I’m so proud of everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on this 18 team. I took a chance on myself and brought all the money we could. I’m literally not even making a dollar this year.”

Cole Custer finished in second place, Chase Elliott was third and Sammy Smith rounded out the top 5. Jesse Love, Shane van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier finished in the top 10.

The Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next Saturday for the Focused Health 250 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network with radio coverage provided by PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.