Cindric remaining confident ahead of 2024 Cup Series Playoffs amid regular-season struggles

For a second time in his career, Austin Cindric will be one of 16 competitors vying for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship throughout this year’s 10-race, elimination-style Playoff battle. Compared to his first Playoff battle as a rookie competitor, Cindric enters this season as a junior competitor striving to set aside a difficult regular-season stretch and be in title contention by the time the finale at Phoenix Raceway occurs.

Cindric, the 2022 Daytona 500 champion from Mooresville, North Carolina, commenced his third consecutive season driving the No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry for Team Penske by finishing 22nd in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 after he was sent for a spin with Ross Chastain on the final lap by Corey LaJoie while battling for the victory. He would rally the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway by leading 32 laps and finishing in a strong fourth place.

The next 12 regular-season events on the schedule generated a difficult stretch for Cindric, who finished no higher than 15th while being mired with 10 results of 20th or worse. By then, his 2024 Playoff hopes were dim and in need of a regular-season victory to be guaranteed a legitimate spot into the postseason.

Then at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway in early June, a miracle was awarded to Cindric as he took advantage of teammate Ryan Blaney running out of fuel on the final lap to achieve an upset victory and leap his way into the Playoff picture. For Cindric, the Gateway victory marked his second in the Cup Series as he also snapped a one-year winless drought for Team Penske’s No. 2 team and delivered the first victory for crew chief Brian Wilson, whom Cindric celebrated an Xfinity Series championship in 2020.

The remaining 12 events on this year’s regular-season stretch would see Cindric record an extra top-10 result in the form of a seventh-place run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July, but mired with seven results of 18th or worse. With his Gateway victory in the early summer stretch, Cindric is set to commence the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs in 10th place in the Playoff standings with 2,007 points.

Amid his difficult regular-season period, Cindric remains confident over his team’s ability to run upfront and garner more victories throughout the Playoffs, starting with the postseason’s opening round consisting of three distinct venues. This season also marks an opportunity for the North Carolinian to heighten his title hopes to new heights and advance as far as possible within the Playoffs after transferring as high as the Round of 12 two years ago.

“I feel like we’re playing with house money,” Cindric said after the regular-season finale at Darlington. “It’s an awesome opportunity to be in the Playoffs. Being able to sneak some stage points in is gonna be huge, but also just not having blowups. I feel like the first races of the Playoffs are two races that we can, honestly, win, with Atlanta and Watkins Glen. We are capable of doing those things, but yeah, still some stuff to clean up. Really excited to do it with the [No. 2] guys. A lot of first-time Playoff guys on my team, so put our best foot forward and have a great time with it.”

Austin Cindric’s pursuit for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024 commences at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 and the start of the 2024 Playoffs. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.