Connor Zilisch scheduled for Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen ahead of full-time campaign in 2025

A month after being revealed as a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor for the 2025 season through his future team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, Connor Zilisch will campaign in his first of select starts in the series and behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro entry for JR Motorsports in the upcoming Xfinity Series’ Mission 200 at The Glen (Watkins Glen International) on Saturday, September 14.

The 18-year-old Zilisch from Charlotte, North Carolina, prepares to make his first on-track presence in the Xfinity circuit and to add to his impressive racing resume that started by competing in go-karts before he became the first American to win the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy in 2020. He would then achieve the Mazda MX-5 Cup Scholarship and the Rookie-of-the-Year title over the next two seasons before he transcended his way up to Late Model competition during the 2022 season.

This past January, Zilisch inked a multi-year development contract with Trackhouse Racing that would feature the Charlotte native making select starts across the CARS Tour, ARCA, Trans Am, IMSA and NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series divisions. After winning this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, both in the LMP2 class, Zilisch notched an impressive fourth-place run in his Truck Series debut with Spire Motorsports at Circuit of the Americas in March during a weekend where he notched his first series career pole and rallied from both overshooting the first turn on the opening lap and spinning on the track while trying to navigate his way back to the front.

In addition to his part-time Truck campaign with Spire and upcoming Xfinity starts with JR Motorsports, Zilisch is also competing on a full-time basis in the ARCA Menards Series East division for Pinnacle Racin Group, Currently, he leads the championship standings by 17 points through seven of eight-scheduled events and in a season where he has won four races and finished no lower than fourth. Through five ARCA Menards Series events, Zilisch has also notched four victories, where he has won at Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Michigan International Speedway.

Now, the future is set to grow even brighter for Zilisch when he was named a full-time Xfinity Series competitor for JR Motorsports for the 2025 season on August 7, where he will commence his pursuit for his first Xfinity title at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

“With so much support from Chevrolet and chances to race in Trucks, ARCA and Trans Am with the support of Silver Hare Racing, I was able to sign with Trackhouse and they went to work to secure an incredible opportunity for me,” Zilisch said in a press release. “I am so grateful and can’t wait to show them that their trust in me is warranted. It is mind-blowing to think that I will be driving for JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is one of my heroes. I’m ready to put in the work.”

The 2025 season will mark the first time since 2016 where JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet entry will campaign on a full-time basis in the Xfinity Series and the first time the entry will be piloted by a single competitor throughout an entire Xfinity schedule since Cole Whitt competed in 2012. With JR Motorsports accumulating 85 Xfinity victories to date, the organization’s No. 88 entry last went to Victory Lane ironically at Watkins Glen with Kyle Larson in 2022 as Zilisch strives to add his name to an elite class of competitors who have piloted the No. 88 Chevrolet to Victory Lane, among which includes Earnhardt Jr.

Competing at The Glen in the Xfinity circuit generates an opportunity for Zilisch to achieve redemption a year after he fell short of winning the ARCA event at the venue, where he assumed the lead during a one-lap shootout before he was overtaken by Jesse Love entering the final corner.

“Connor is such an impressive driver at this young age,” Earnhardt Jr. added. “We’re excited for him to get behind the wheel full time next season. He is on a path to sure success with support from Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, Trackhouse, and now JR Motorsports.”

JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet entry has made 10 starts through the first 24 events of the 2024 Xfinity Series season. Thus far, Bubba Pollard, Carson Kvapil and Connor Mosack have taken turns piloting the entry in select events, with Kvapil recording the team’s current best on-track result of second place at Dover Motor Speedway this past April. In addition to Zilisch, Kvapil and Mosack are also scheduled to make additional select starts in the entry for the remainder of the season. Earnhardt Jr. is also scheduled to make his lone Xfinity start of the season next Friday, August 20, at Bristol Motor Speedway a year after he made two starts in the No. 88 entry.

Following Zilisch’s Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen, he will then compete in JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway in late September before he returns to race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late October and the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway during the second week of November. Zilisch, who made his second Truck career start at Richmond Raceway last August, is also set to make four additional Truck starts over the final six events on the schedule, beginning next week at Bristol Motor Speedway as he will also race at Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead and Martinsville Speedway between October and November.

Connor Zilisch’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports is scheduled to occur this upcoming Saturday, September 14, at Watkins Glen International for the Mission 200 at The Glen as the event’s broadcast time will air at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.