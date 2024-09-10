Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Benebone Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Watkins Glen International Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 10, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York and Watkins Glen International for road course racing this weekend.

Michael McDowell returns to his road racing roots, looking for another solid finish. So far this season, the No. 34 has had two Top-5s on road courses, a 2nd place at Sonoma and a 5th place at the Chicago Street Race.

This weekend Benebone will return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Benebone is a leading brand of USA-made durable chew toys for dogs. The company’s simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. Benebone’s core values center around awesome products, building and serving communities, and a good dose of fun.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start Saturday, September 14th with practice and qualifying at 11:30 am ET. Go Bowling at The Glen will be Sunday, September 15th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Benebone Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Watkins Glen is a great track for us. I always know what I need out of the car. WGI is a different style of road course where we carry a lot of speed. I’ve always felt that no matter the road course that I can be up front. Now we have cars that are allowing us to do that. It’s been a lot of fun this season. It’s now time to finish the job and get a win.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We are very confident in our road course setups, and we only have one job now, to be a playoff spoiler. The new tire and track changes at The Glen should make for an exciting practice. We will adapt to those changes and plan to be at the front with a chance to win!”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.