Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boozy Jerky Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Watkins Glen International Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 11, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series makes their annual trip to Watkins Glen, New York and Watkins Glen International this Sunday. This will not only be the 100th race for the “Next Gen” car, but Todd Gilliland’s 100th Cup Series start.

Boozy Jerky will make their first NASCAR start this weekend, partnering with Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 90-lap event. Boozy Jerky is the original booze-infused brand of beef jerky. Every bite of Boozy Jerky is meticulously hand-crafted in the US to be tender, moist, and full of rich and defining flavors.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start Saturday, September 14th with practice and qualifying at 11:30 am ET. Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for Sunday, September 15th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Boozy Jerky Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I’m excited for The Glen—it’s such a fun track to race on. We don’t visit many road courses, so it’s a refreshing change of pace. This weekend is significant for me, FRM, and Boozy Jerky, as it’s my 100th Cup Series start and Boozy Jerky’s debut. There’s already a lot to celebrate, and I hope we can cap it off with a win.

“I’m excited to have Boozy Jerky on board this weekend. I’m looking forward to introducing them to the NASCAR world. We have our hauler stocked up already and the entire team is excited to try it. It’ll be a good weekend.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Watkins Glen has been a good track for us. We left there with a solid 11th-place finish last year, but I think we can do better than that. We’re building fast Ford Mustang Dark Horses; we just need to execute at the track. The plan is simple: qualify up front and stay there. That’s easier said than done. but I think we can do that this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

