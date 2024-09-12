FORD PERFORMANCE NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA NATIONALS IN LAS VEGAS

Annual race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs

LAS VEGAS (Sept. 12, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that Ford Performance has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series fall race in Las Vegas.

The 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, which takes place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, serves as the penultimate event of the 20-race 2024 season and also the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, meaning plenty will be on the line in Las Vegas.

For nearly 25 years, the fall race in Las Vegas has provided spectacular action and an incredible atmosphere as the championship picture comes into view. Fans can expect more of the same at the impressive facility in 2024 as all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will head to the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals with big goals and big performances on their minds.

“We appreciate going to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and are excited about the opportunity to partner with them and NHRA on this event,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We know that drag racing fans from all over the country travel to Las Vegas for this weekend, and there’s no doubt they’re going to get their money’s worth. It’s going to be a great show as always.”

“Ford Performance has been a mainstay in all forms of motorsports for decades,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “The name and the ubiquitous blue-oval Ford logo have become synonymous in drag racing, backing some of the greatest drivers in the sport’s history. We’re thrilled to welcome Ford Performance as a first-time partner in our November NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoff event.”

Ford Performance is also a partner for Funny Car standout Bob Tasca III, who will look to be in the championship hunt for a second consecutive year. Tasca, who won recently in in Sonoma, has three wins this season in his 11,000-horsepower Ford Mustang, including at the spring race in Las Vegas, and is currently second in points entering the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. This season’s race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations on Sunday, Nov. 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ford Performance as the title sponsor of the NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “This is such an important race on our schedule and all eyes will certainly be on Las Vegas this fall, and it’s exciting to have a partner like Ford Performance on board for this huge event.”

Enders has dominated The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the years, as her 10 wins at the fan-favorite facility are the most in NHRA history. Tony Schumacher’s eight wins are the most in Top Fuel, while Ron Capps’ six victories in Funny Car is tied for the most at the track with John Force and Hight. In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Hector Arana Jr. leads active riders with three victories, including a win in 2022.

The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series ET Finals, where national champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season-finale in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

To purchase tickets to the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more info about Ford Performance, visit https://performance.ford.com/.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.