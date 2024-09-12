NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Watkins Glen – September 2024

This weekend NASCAR travels to Watkins Glen International for the second race of the Cup Series Playoffs.

It will be the first time the 2.45-mile track has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race and it will present unique challenges for the drivers. They have added new rumble strips and interchangeable curbing in the Inner Loop Chicane (the bus stop) and Goodyear is bringing a new tire that is designed to provide more fall-off than the previous tire.

Due to these changes, Cup Series practice will be extended. The drivers will be divided into two groups and each group will have two 20-minute practice sessions, followed by qualifying in preparation for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s action will feature the Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen with only two races remaining in the series regular season. Eight drivers have already clinched a spot in the 12-driver field – Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, Shane Van Gisbergen and Sam Mayer.

The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 will headline Friday’s on-track activities. The Craftsman Truck Series is off and will return to competition September 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 13

2:00 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

5:00 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 100 at the Glen

FS1/MRN

Saturday, September 14

9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App

10:00 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice

USA/SiriusXM/MRN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

USA/SiriusXM/MRN/NBC Sports App

3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen

Distance: 200.9 miles (82 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 20, Lap 40, Lap 82

USA/SiriusXM/MRN/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,312,465

Sunday, September 15

3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Distance: 220.5 miles (90 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 20, Lap 40, Lap 90

USA/SiriusXM/MRN/NBC Sports App

Purse: $7,572,831