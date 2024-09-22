Rick Ware Racing: Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol

RICK WARE RACING

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Sept. 21, 2024

Event: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round 29 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (.533-mile, concrete oval)

Format: 500 laps, broken into three stages (125 laps/125 laps/250 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Race Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 26th, Finished 22nd/ Running, completed 499 of 500 laps)

● Kaz Grala (Started 36th, Finished 37th/Steering, completed 296 of 500 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (32nd with 414 points)

● Kaz Grala ( 35th with 172 points)

Haley Notes:

● This was Haley’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol. His best finish remains 12th, earned in September 2022.

● This is Haley’s final race with RWR. Corey Lajoie will take over the No. 51 entry beginning next week at Kansas Speedway.

● This was Grala’s second NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol. His best finish remains 19th, earned on March 17.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race to score his 28th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his fifth of the season and his second at Bristol. His margin of victory over second-place Chase Elliott was 7.088 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 36 laps.

● Only 10 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Christopher Bell leaves Bristol as the championship leader with a six-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 29 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The race begins at 2:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.