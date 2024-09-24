Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Top 5 at the 2024 NASCAR Canada Championship

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), September 24th, 2024.- The 2024 NASCAR Canada season ended this past Sunday at Autodrome Montmagny. This thirteenth and final event of the season was also a premiere for the series, which had never before held a race on this oval in Eastern Quebec. In front of a packed grandstands, three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin finished the race in eighth place after having to start last. This spectacular comeback concludes a season that was sometimes difficult but nevertheless crowned with a Top 5 in the final championship standings, out of more than 60 drivers.

“Montmagny is a site that I knew for testing sessions, but it was a first for me and several series’ drivers to compete there. I think the NASCAR Canada series put on an excellent show and for me, it was interesting. The bump at the exit of turn 4 was a bit of a worry but it didn’t stop me from testing several different racing lines. I also really liked the atmosphere, the fans on site. Managing to hoist the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car to eighth place overall after having to start last is also a great satisfaction,” explains Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

After testing different settings in practice and then in qualifying, the Dumoulin Compétition team decided to work on the car after qualifying session, which automatically meant having to start from the back of the pack for the race. A wise decision, as Louis-Philippe Dumoulin explains: “We tried different settings in practice and qualifying but without being able to say WOW!, to put our finger on the optimal settings.” To fix this understeer problem that was affecting me, working on the car after qualifying was the right solution. So, I started last but I was quickly able to gain places when the race started.”

Even before the halfway point of the race, the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car had gained ten positions and was in the Top 10 as soon as the competition break occurred at the 130th of the 250 laps. In the second half of the race, Dumoulin fought at the front. “I never gave up, in every corner, every overtaking. I tried different lines. I think I’m the driver who went the most on the inside line, close to the wall, but it paid off,” LP Dumoulin mentions.

This eighth place allows Louis-Philippe Dumoulin to finish the championship fifth in the standings. “It wasn’t an easy season. After 5 races, I had four Top 5s and I thought I could do even better in the second half of the season, but we encountered more difficulties at that time. I had several good races, I fought at the front eight times in thirteen events and we finally collected the Top 5 in the championship. Under the circumstances, all the team members gave their best. I am proud of them, I thank them. It was still a great season, overall!” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com