Michael McDowell & Horizon Hobby Head Back to the Kansas Heartland

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 25, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team are back in the Heartland this weekend to take on the Kansas Speedway.

McDowell returns to Kansas after an 11th-place run at the Bristol Night Race and is looking to improve on his Top-10 finish from the Kansas spring race earlier this year. His 10th-place result was his best career-finish at the 1.5-mile Speedway.

Horizon Hobby is back on the No. 34 this weekend, highlighting over 50 local hobby stores across the country, on the hood of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby enthusiasts, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start Saturday, September 28th with practice and qualifying at 1:00 pm ET on the NBC Sports App. The 400-mile race will be Sunday, September 29th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Kansas has been better for us lately, especially with our Top-10 in the spring and the consistent qualifying efforts we’ve had. Given the different track conditions there, we know what changes to make in order to capitalize on a great finish. It’s a challenging track, but we’ll work hard to be ready with our Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We want to improve on our Top-10 finish in the spring. We’ve run well at all these different tracks, but are making gains with our mile and a half program. I think with the good practice and qualifying efforts we’ve had this season, we definitely have the speed to run up front this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.