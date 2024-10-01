Michael McDowell Returns to Talladega with Love’s RV Stop & Peak, Looking for Win

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s RV Stop/Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 1, 2024) – Talladega Superspeedway plays host to the NASCAR Cup Series as Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team look to play Playoff spoiler this weekend.

Talladega has been a great track statistically for McDowell and Front Row Motorsports. For McDowell he has three Top-5s and four Top-10s in 27 starts, including a third-place finish in the fall of 2022 and a pole back in the spring race, leading 39 laps. For FRM, the organization has six Top-5s and 21 Top-10s, including a historic 1-2 finish with David Ragan and David Gilliand in the 2013 spring race.

The iconic Love’s colors return to the No. 34 as the Ford Mustang Dark Horse will feature Love’s RV Stop and Peak for the weekend. PEAK Performance is back to promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

The NASCAR Cup Series track activity will start Saturday, October 5th with qualifying at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network. The 500-mile race will be Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s RV Stop / Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Front Row Motorsports has always performed well at Talladega. We know it’s a great opportunity for us to win with our very strong superspeedway program. This weekend is a big one for us and we want to take advantage of it. It’s just a matter of executing and being there on the final lap.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Talladega is just a great opportunity for us. We had speed in the spring and have run well at all the superspeedways. We’re looking forward to playing playoff spoiler this weekend and getting a win.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.