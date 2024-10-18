NTT Indy

Rowe Starts Anew by Leading Chris Griffis Memorial Test at IMS

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Oct. 18, 2024) – So far, so good for Myles Rowe and ABEL Motorsports.

Rowe led the Chris Griffis Memorial Test for INDY NXT by Firestone drivers Oct. 18 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the team he has joined for the 2025 season, ABEL Motorsports. Rowe’s top time was 1 minute, 15.1848 seconds in the No. 99 ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy car, turned during the afternoon session on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“Taking it step by step,” Rowe said. “I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. We’re on the right path. We’re getting somewhere.”

2023 USF Pro 2000 champion Rowe joined the ABEL team for the 2025 season after racing for HMD Motorsports in his first season of the INDYCAR development series in 2024. He placed 11th in the standings, recording two top-five finishes.

Series newcomer Dennis Hauger made an impressive debut by ending up second at 1:15.3285 in the No. 28 Andretti Global car. FIA Formula 3 champion and FIA Formula 2 race winner Hauger, from Norway, led the morning session at 1:15.6896.

Another Andretti Global and series newcomer, 2024 USF Pro 2000 champion Lochie Hughes, was third overall at 1:15.3736 in the No. 26 machine. Series veteran Callum Hedge was fourth at 1:15.4443 in the No. 17 ABEL Motorsports car.

Liam Sceats rounded out the top five at 1:15.5162 in the No. 30 HMD Motorsports car. USF Pro 2000 veteran Sceats has not been named to a car yet for the 2025 INDY NXT season but grabbed attention up and down the IMS pit lane with his performance.

Twenty-two drivers from six teams combined to turn 1,572 laps during the test, named in memory of Chris Griffis, the team manager of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports who passed away suddenly in September 2011.

The 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season starts Sunday, March 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Combined Results of Practice INDY NXT by Firestone Test Session 2 October 18, 2024

RankCarDriver NameC/E/TSessionTimeSpeedTotal Laps
199Rowe, MylesD/ /FTest Session 201:15.1848116.78461
228Hauger, Dennis (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:15.3285116.56175
326Hughes, Lochie (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:15.3736116.49254
417Hedge, CallumD/ /FTest Session 201:15.4443116.38376
530Sceats, Liam (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:15.5162116.27271
623Collet, CaioD/ /FTest Session 201:15.5761116.1879
739Aron, BryceD/ /FTest Session 201:15.6404116.08165
814Pierson, JoshD/ /FTest Session 201:15.7623115.89467
93Escotto, Ricardo (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:15.7890115.85369
1022Sundaramoorthy, YuvenD/ /FTest Session 201:15.8211115.80481
1127de Alba Jr., SalvadorD/ /FTest Session 201:15.8316115.78866
1229Roe, JamesD/ /FTest Session 201:15.8839115.70867
1376Mossman, Frankie (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:15.9394115.62459
142Denmark, Jace (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:16.0333115.48186
1518Mason, Josh (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:16.0568115.44566
1644Brooks, ChristianD/ /FTest Session 201:16.1463115.3167
1740Miller, Jack WilliamD/ /FTest Session 201:16.2615115.13584
1811Allaer, NolanD/ /FTest Session 201:16.3775114.96168
1975Koreiba, Alexander (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:16.6147114.60576
2051Missig, JordanD/ /FTest Session 201:16.6289114.58384
2116Smith, Tommy (R)D/ /FTest Session 201:16.7289114.43484
2238Deegan, Hailie (R)
(R) Rookie		D/ /FTest Session 201:18.9038111.2867

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Palou Edges Newgarden To Top Busy IMS Oval Test

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category