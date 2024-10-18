Rowe Starts Anew by Leading Chris Griffis Memorial Test at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Oct. 18, 2024) – So far, so good for Myles Rowe and ABEL Motorsports.

Rowe led the Chris Griffis Memorial Test for INDY NXT by Firestone drivers Oct. 18 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the team he has joined for the 2025 season, ABEL Motorsports. Rowe’s top time was 1 minute, 15.1848 seconds in the No. 99 ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy car, turned during the afternoon session on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“Taking it step by step,” Rowe said. “I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. We’re on the right path. We’re getting somewhere.”

2023 USF Pro 2000 champion Rowe joined the ABEL team for the 2025 season after racing for HMD Motorsports in his first season of the INDYCAR development series in 2024. He placed 11th in the standings, recording two top-five finishes.

Series newcomer Dennis Hauger made an impressive debut by ending up second at 1:15.3285 in the No. 28 Andretti Global car. FIA Formula 3 champion and FIA Formula 2 race winner Hauger, from Norway, led the morning session at 1:15.6896.

Another Andretti Global and series newcomer, 2024 USF Pro 2000 champion Lochie Hughes, was third overall at 1:15.3736 in the No. 26 machine. Series veteran Callum Hedge was fourth at 1:15.4443 in the No. 17 ABEL Motorsports car.

Liam Sceats rounded out the top five at 1:15.5162 in the No. 30 HMD Motorsports car. USF Pro 2000 veteran Sceats has not been named to a car yet for the 2025 INDY NXT season but grabbed attention up and down the IMS pit lane with his performance.

Twenty-two drivers from six teams combined to turn 1,572 laps during the test, named in memory of Chris Griffis, the team manager of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports who passed away suddenly in September 2011.

The 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season starts Sunday, March 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Combined Results of Practice INDY NXT by Firestone Test Session 2 October 18, 2024