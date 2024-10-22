Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Budweiser Set for Iconic Reunion

NASCAR Hall of Famer to Pilot Illustrious No.8 at Florence Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 22, 2024) Times may change, tradition rolls on which is why Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Budweiser are reuniting to bring back one of the most recognizable paint schemes in racing history. The NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive the historic No. 8 Chevrolet with the iconic Bud King of Beers paint scheme once again for a limited series of Late Model Stock Car Races in 2024 and 2025. The paint scheme will make its return to the track for the first time in 17 years on November 23, 2024 when Earnhardt Jr. competes in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway.

In addition to the infamous red-and-black paint scheme, Earnhardt Jr. will return to his stylized No. 8, made famous during his tenure behind the wheel from 1999 through 2007.

“It is an incredible opportunity for me to be able to reunite with Budweiser, and the No.8,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Budweiser and I had some great memories with that iconic scheme and number. We’ve always supported each other over the years. It’s going to be really special for me to be able to represent that brand on the racetrack again.”

This return for Budweiser is the latest in Anheuser-Busch’s long-standing commitment to NASCAR and the motorsports industry. With driver partnerships, key event sponsorships and media investments in the sport, Anheuser-Busch has proudly supported and elevated NASCAR through Budweiser, Busch and Busch Light for more than 40 years.

“There are names that when mentioned, draw on the significance of their place in American history. Among them, Budweiser, and Earnhardt,” said Matt Davis, Vice-President of Partnerships at Anheuser-Busch. “This return to the racetrack alongside Dale with the Bud King of Beers paint scheme is another chapter in Anheuser-Busch’s long and storied sports history.”

Anheuser-Busch and its brands Budweiser, Busch and Busch Light have a proud history supporting NASCAR legends and growing forces in the sport – notably as the primary sponsor of Earnhardt Jr. for nine seasons, through a 13-year partnership with Kevin Harvick, and with Busch Light as the current primary sponsorship of Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain announced in 2023.

JR Motorsports is showcasing the return of this iconic pairing with a line of Budweiser x Dale Jr. merchandise that is nostalgic of the early 2000s. Available now at shopjrnation.com.

Stay up to date with the event by following along on the JRM X account and watching on www.FloRacing.com.

