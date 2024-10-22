Shark Tank Winner Tenikle to Sponsor NASCAR’s Boyd at Homestead-Miami

Mooresville, NC (October 22, 2024) Today, Tenikle, the innovative universal phone holder, announced its primary sponsorship of Spencer Boyd at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 26, 2024. Tenikle, known for its unique “Mounts Anywhere” design, was invented by Hans Dose who successfully pitched the product to Daymond John on the popular TV show Shark Tank.

“I create content and engage with fans on social media 24/7,” said NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd. “Tenikle is a game-changer—it makes my life easier and helps increase both the quantity and quality of content I can produce. The truck design Hans personally created is incredible; it’s truly a piece of art. The vibrant colors capture the spirit of Miami perfectly, and I’m excited to hit the track with the octopus tentacles flapping in the wind!”

Since its debut, Tenikle has achieved unprecedented success, nearly doubling its record-breaking sales last year. This growth is driven by nationwide retail expansion, increasing e-commerce sales, and international market penetration. Inspired by the octopus, Tenikle is the only all-in-one flexible suction mount of its kind, designed to secure devices like phones, cameras, and tablets to various objects and smooth surfaces. Its unique design merges nature and tech, making it a must-have tool for content creators on the go and solidifying its reputation as a standout in the tech accessory market.

“I’ve always dreamed of designing a race car and Spencer gave me the green light to run with it. I documented the entire creative process, and you can check it out on our Instagram,” said Hans Dose, the inventor of Tenikle. This collaboration has already opened up so many opportunities, and I can’t wait to see where it leads next!”

Daymond John, CEO of the brand FUBU and founder of the Shark Group will join Hans, Spencer, and the Freedom Racing Enterprises team at the race in Miami. Daymond’s investment in Tenikle on Shark Tank has helped propel the brand to record-breaking sales and a loyal following among creators.

What Makes Tenikle Essential:

Mount Phones, Cameras, Tablets & More

Make Better Content

Watch Videos Anywhere Hands-Free

Video Chat Anywhere On-The-Go

Suction To Windows For Epic Natural Lighting

Car Mount That Does More

Multitask Like A Boss

Catch Spencer Boyd driving the Tenikle-designed truck at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:00 PM ET. This exciting race, part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will be broadcast live on FS1. Follow @Tenikle on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and race-day updates you won’t want to miss!

