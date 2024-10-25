As Clock Winds Down on 2024, NASCAR Cup Series Driver Chase Briscoe Winds Up his Signature Watch From Fleddermann von Rieste

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 25, 2024) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe knows time is of the essence. The 29-year-old racer from Mitchell, Indiana, is always up against the clock, trying to shave seconds from his lap times as he races at 200 mph.

In a sport where performance reviews come via a stopwatch, it’s appropriate that Briscoe has his own signature watch.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner partnered with Fleddermann von Rieste, an independent Indiana-based watch brand, to serve as the company’s first brand ambassador and its growing line of watches. As part of that growth, Briscoe has unveiled two versions of his signature Hanoverian Sport Watch – the Southern Nights Black edition and its Back Home Again Blue counterpart – both designed by Briscoe and the Fleddermann von Rieste team and carefully assembled in their home state of Indiana.

Southern Nights Black features a black carbon fiber textured dial with an exhibition case back that showcases the Cerakote-plated, Chase Briscoe-branded oscillating weight with high-beat movement. The higher oscillation frequency allows for enhanced accuracy and greater precision, while making it less susceptible to shock and other forces. Also included is a durable and comfortable FKM rubber strap that is resistant to chemicals, oils, heat and wear, but also flexible and tough to withstand extreme conditions without losing shape or strength.

Back Home Again Blue draws inspirations from Briscoe’s Hoosier heritage and the colors of its state flag. Its blue carbon fiber textured dial is a direct contrast to the Southern Nights Black edition while keeping the same sleek lines. To see and learn more about both watches, please visit vonrieste.com.

“I still view myself as just a kid from Indiana, and it’s a pinch-me moment to have my own signature watch,” Briscoe said. “I started racing for the love of it, and that’s why you put so much time, energy and effort into your craft. You love it and you take pride in what you do and how you do it. My Hanoverian Sport Watches from Fleddermann von Rieste are made the same way.”

The center of each of Briscoe’s Hanoverian Sport Watches has a 41mm black PVD coated 316 stainless steel case, and they are paired with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal that is water resistant to 100 meters. This sapphire crystal protects the exquisite carbon fiber textured dial that features Briscoe’s personal logo and the watch industry’s standard–defining Swiss BGW9 Super LumiNova.

“Ensuring that Chase’s style and personality were intricately woven into the architecture of the watch was of the utmost importance to us during the design process,” said Dr. Adam Fleddermann, CEO, Fleddermann von Rieste. “Chase never just sticks a toe in the water to test something. He dives in head first, and his signature watch is no exception. Chase was intimately involved in all stages of the development of his watch, from initial brainstorming, to the review of design renders, and the finalization of the design, packaging and product launch. Chase’s passion toward this project was unwavering. We’re proud to bring Chase’s watch to his fans and watch enthusiasts.”

Briscoe is a third-generation racecar driver who has advanced from winning grassroots dirt track events in his home state of Indiana to competing at the highest level of North American motorsports, the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Being someone who has always been attracted to watches and what they symbolize as not only a tool for keeping time but also a piece of family pride, I was naturally drawn to the Fleddermann von Rieste brand,” Briscoe said. “Their Hoosier heritage and faith-based family approach to business made them a perfect fit for me and the brands I want to represent. The Fleddermann family has already become part of my extended family, and I’m excited to introduce their high-quality products to my fans and the entire racing industry.”

Since he was 13, Briscoe has followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps, racing sprint cars on the rough and tumble bullrings of the Midwest. Briscoe has since expanded his family’s name into NASCAR. After winning the NASCAR Cup Series rookie-of-the-year title in 2021, Briscoe won in just the fourth start of his sophomore season. On March 13, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway, Briscoe took the checkered flag in just his 40th career NASCAR Cup Series start. The victory secured Briscoe’s place in the NASCAR Playoffs and earned him the honor of being the 200th Cup Series winner in NASCAR history. Most recently, Briscoe won the 75th edition of the Southern 500 on Sept. 1 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, considered one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races.

“Similar to the same attributes teams put into their cars to win at the top level of our sport, I can respect the incredible attention to detail and overall craftsmanship the Fleddermann von Rieste team puts into every watch they design. The watches they produce are attention-grabbing pieces that you truly want to cherish for generations,” Briscoe said.

About Fleddermann von Rieste:

Fleddermann von Rieste is an independent Indiana-based watch brand that assembles watches with an American Watchmaker and Clockmaker Institute (AWCI) certified watchmaker and his apprentice in Kokomo, Indiana. Arriving in the 1840s, the Fleddermann family is proud of their longstanding Indiana heritage, with their earliest ancestor arriving in Southeastern Indiana from Rieste, Germany. Appreciative of their Indiana and German roots, the family believes in producing attainable luxury timepieces inspired by their ancestry in Germany, produced with passion and skill in their home state of Indiana. Fleddermann von Rieste offers a growing line of watches ranging in styles and pricing from under $500 to $1,600. All have mechanical or automatic movements and have passed the stringent bench testing of AWCI watchmakers before finding a home on your wrist. When you purchase a Fleddermann von Rieste watch, you’re not only purchasing a watch, but also an extension of your personality as you take another step forward on the journey toward your legacy.