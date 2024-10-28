Five legendary virtual motorsport games

Racing games are a unique symbiosis of technology, design and adrenaline, allowing gamers to plunge into the world of speed and competition. From simple arcades to the most complex simulators, this genre has gone through an impressive path of development. Today, we’ll take a look at five iconic racing games that have left an indelible mark on history. Get ready for a thrilling journey through the virtual tracks that changed the world of video games!

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, released in 2001 for PlayStation 2, was a true breakthrough in the world of racing simulators. The game was astonishing for its time, with incredible graphics and attention to detail. Each car was recreated with amazing accuracy, down to the smallest elements of the interior.

Gran Turismo 3’s physical model set a new bar for realism. Controlling the cars required skill and practice, yet remained intuitive. Players could feel the difference between different types of drive, feel the influence of the weight of the car on the behavior in the corners.

A huge fleet of cars, including both serial models and real racing cars, gave an opportunity to touch the legends of the automotive world. Hundreds of competitions, dozens of tracks and career mode provided hundreds of hours of exciting gameplay.

Need for Speed: Underground

Need for Speed: Underground in 2003 changed the idea of racing games. It brought players into the atmosphere of the night city and illegal street racing.

The main feature was the tuning system. The possibilities of customization seemed limitless: vinyl graphics, neon lights, spoilers, disks.

The story mode with charismatic characters and atmospheric soundtrack plunged into the world of street racing. Drive races, escape from the police, drag racing gave unforgettable emotions. Recently a remaster of the second part of the game was released.

Street Racer

Like the above-mentioned game, Street Racer takes you to the world of night racing on the streets of the big city. But unlike NFS, this game has a charismatic protagonist. But you can not control the car in this game. The gameplay of the slot consists of rotating the reels in an effort to get a successful combination of symbols.

Bright design, good soundtrack and interesting gameplay made the slot very popular. Our authors found Street Racer in each of the top 10 casino search results, and Mostbet offers to launch the slot using bonus money. To take part in the promotion, you just need to get the Mostbet promo codes here and use them when registering. The slot can also be launched in a free demo version.

Colin McRae Rally

Colin McRae Rally, released in 1998, was a real discovery for fans of rally-raids. The game offered a unique experience of rallying on the world’s most challenging circuits.

The physical model was amazingly realistic. Each type of surface felt different. The slightest mistake could lead to a crash or damage the car.

Career mode allowed you to go from beginner to world champion. Players had to learn to listen to the navigator’s commands, choose settings for different stages and repair the car between races. The game did not forgive mistakes but generously rewarded for skill.

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon, released in 2012, combined the best features of arcade racing and serious simulators. It offered an open world with a variety of events and challenges.

The main feature of the game was the atmosphere of an endless car festival. Players were free to explore the vast territory and participate in competitions or just enjoy the scenery.

Forza Horizon remained realistic thanks to the physical model inherited from the Forza Motorsport series. At the same time, it was accessible to newcomers thanks to flexible difficulty settings.

The game offered hundreds of licensed cars, from classic muscle cars to modern supercars. Tuning options allowed you to create a unique car that reflected the player’s style.

As statistics say, the number of fans of racing games is not as large as the RPG genre. Therefore, if you like role-playing games in a fantasy setting, you can study this rating. In this article, game journalists talked about games for fans of the cyberpunk genre.