Denny Hamlin wins at Darlington in thrilling overtime finish

Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Sunday afternoon, claiming his 56th Cup Series career victory. He only led 10 laps, but they were the ones that mattered most.

The final caution of the race came after a spin by Kyle Larson and Hamlin seized the opportunity to pit for fresh tires. His crew excelled when it mattered most and Hamlin took the lead for the overtime restart. He scored his second consecutive victory, following his win last week at Martinsville

“There’s two people I really love right now,” Hamlin said, “my pit crew and Kyle Larson, had a little assist there, so thank you.”

He also acknowledged his team’s performance, saying, “The pit crew just did an amazing job. They won it last week (at Martinsville), they won it this week, it’s all about them.”

It was a disappointing day at Darlington for Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who was dominant throughout the race. After leading 243 laps and winning the first two stages of the race, he had to settle for a disappointing second-place finish. However, he currently leads the driver standings by 49 points over Hamlin.

“First off, just really proud of my team to bring that level of effort and preparation and have a car like that and us execute like that, it was looking like we were going to have a perfect race and we were going to lead every lap,” Byron said.

“So, I was really proud of that. Those guys could just be aggressive on the other side of the green flag cycle and we just lost control, and once we lost control, it was too late to get back up there.

“It sucks and I’m sure it will sting tonight, but there are still a lot of positives. It just stings in the moment for sure. But at the same time, I’m really proud of that effort by the whole team. It shows what we’re really made of, and hopefully there’s a lot more of that to come.”

Hamlin’s teammate Christopher Bell finished third, followed by 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick in fourth as Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Next week, the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.

Darlington Goodyear 400 Results:

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Garage Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Motorsports Ford Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

