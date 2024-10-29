GIN E-Bikes Addresses Seized Chargers by Customs and Announces Recall

At GIN E-Bikes, safety and quality are the pillars of our business. Recently, we encountered an issue regarding a batch of chargers that were seized by customs due to certification concerns. Upon inspection, it was found that 10 chargers from this batch were not certified and therefore deemed inappropriate for use with our bikes.

We want to reassure our customers and partners that these uncertified chargers have already been recalled and disposed of by the customs authority. We had anticipated this outcome and have been working diligently to address the situation.

Furthermore, we have already initiated direct outreach to all customers who may have received chargers from this batch. We are actively regulating the situation by offering replacements or alternative solutions to ensure that no one is inconvenienced or left without a safe and certified charger.

For full details on the government’s decision regarding this issue, please refer to the official notice [here].

As always, GIN E-Bikes continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and compliance. We have implemented enhanced checks in our supply chain to prevent similar issues from arising in the future. We appreciate the trust our customers place in us and remain committed to delivering safe and reliable products.

For any further information or inquiries, please contact: support@ginebikes.com

