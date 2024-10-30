Wood Brothers Racing Names Miles Stanley as Crew Chief for 2025

Historic team readies for 75th anniversary season

STUART, Va. (October 30, 2024) – Miles Stanley, a seasoned race engineer in the NASCAR Cup Series and longtime employee of Team Penske, will transition to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025 – the team’s 75th anniversary season – to serve as crew chief of the famed No. 21 Ford Mustang with driver Josh Berry.

Stanley, a native of Akron, Ohio, currently serves as Team Penske’s performance engineering manager, a role he has held for three years. Previously, Stanley served as the race engineer for Joey Logano’s championship-winning No. 22 team from 2013 to 2019. He was instrumental in the team’s success those seven seasons including 21 wins and qualifying for the NASCAR Playoffs Championship 4 three times which led to the series title in 2018.

After finishing fifth in the Cup Series standings in 2019, Stanley transitioned to the No. 12 team in 2020 with Ryan Blaney behind the wheel. The duo battled for race wins throughout the season, extending Ryan Blaney’s streak of four consecutive seasons with a win and playoff berth. In 2021, Stanley earned his first opportunity as a crew chief with Team Penske in the Cup Series, leading the team’s part-time No. 33 entry with Austin Cindric before taking on his current role in 2022 where he also contributed to the organization’s 2022 and 2023 Cup Series championships.

“The Wood Brothers name is synonymous with the sport of NASCAR, and to be able to serve as the crew chief for the iconic No. 21 is an incredible opportunity,” said Stanley. “I’m looking forward to working with Josh Berry, whose skills and enthusiasm are sure to bring great value to the team. It’s an exciting time for the Wood Brothers with the addition of Josh Berry and the celebration of their 75th anniversary in NASCAR in 2025. We’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”

Stanley attended the University of Akron and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2007. After completing college, Stanley began his career in open-wheel racing, working for Polestar Racing Group in the Champ Car Atlantic Series. During his time there, Stanley served as both an engineer and crew chief.

In 2009, Stanley transitioned from open-wheel racing to stock cars as he joined Robby Gordon Motorsports, first serving as race engineer, then becoming a crew chief for Gordon’s part-time Cup Series team. Stanley joined BK Racing for its 2012 Cup Series campaign as the head of race track engineering. He oversaw the engineering programs on both the No. 83 and No. 93 Cup Series cars before he got the opportunity to join the Penske organization for the 2013 season.

“Miles has built an impressive resume filled with wins and championships, and he has a deep, technical understanding of the sport. His commitment and impressive track record make him a perfect fit for the No. 21 team as we enter an exciting new chapter,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented crew chiefs in NASCAR, and I look forward to seeing what Miles and Josh accomplish on the track next year.”

Stanley’s first race atop the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing pit box will be for the inaugural Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sunday, February 2, to kick off the 2025 Cup Series season.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 100 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop.