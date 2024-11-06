AM Racing | Dylan Lupton Phoenix Raceway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Xfinity Series Championship Race

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Dylan Lupton

Primary Partner(s): Lupton Excavation | AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Season Finale: Veteran race car driver Dylan Lupton will pilot AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the final race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship 4 Race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The season finale will mark Lupton, a graduate of the NASCAR Next Initiative, sixth consecutive race as the pilot of the team’s No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang.

Last month, the former ARCA Menards Series West winner returned to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for the first time since Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last year on Oct. 5, 2024, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Driving the No. 15 Sentinel Foundation | Nine Line Apparel Ford Mustang for AM Racing, Lupton contended for a top-10 finish before being collected in the “Big One” with three laps to go.

To jumpstart his stock car racing career this year, Lupton returned to the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in mid-September when he piloted the No. 30 Lupton Excavation | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang to a top-10 finish in the General Tire 100 at The Glen.

The Wilton, Calif. native has spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

The Californian has five career starts for AM Racing at Talladega, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway (Fla.) and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Lupton has 66 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, with one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Welcome Aboard: For the 33rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, AM Racing and Lupton welcome Lupton Excavation to the team as the primary partner on the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Lupton Excavation Inc. was founded in 1987. The company provides excavation work and digs foundations.

Serving Sacramento, Calif., and surrounding areas, Lupton Excavation Inc. also specializes in Earthwork and plumbing.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the final race of the season, AirBox will serve in an associate partnership role on Lupton’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve — helping people breathe easy and live better.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship 4 Race will mark Lupton’s fifth start at the 1.0-mile oval.

In his four previous efforts, Lupton earned a track-best of 15th after starting 32nd in the 2021 edition of the Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 6, 2021.

Additionally, Lupton has earned two additional top-20 Xfinity Series finishes with Athenian Motorsports and RSS Racing, respectively.

In addition to Xfinity Series competition, Lupton also has three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Phoenix with a track-best of 16th, twice, both with TRICON Garage during the 2019 and 2020 season finale races, respectively.

He also finished 19th in 2016 driving for Athenian Motorsports, giving the Californian an average Phoenix Truck Series finish of 17.0.

He will look to improve his overall speedway average Xfinity finish of 26.3.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 46 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Lupton has a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 16th for Athenian Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August 2015.

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 16 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 96 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Dylan Lupton would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Mobil 1 and WIX Filters.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | National Debt Relief 250 Race Recap: The 32nd race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off with a fall trip to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

In his Martinsville return, Lupton and the AM Racing team led by crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London worked hard to improve the balance of their race car from practice to qualifying.

Picking up the pace, despite battling a loose No. 15 Lupton Excavation | AirBox Ford Mustang in qualifying, Lupton qualified on speed and started the 250-lap penultimate race of the season from the 31st starting position.

Throughout the race, Lupton was on the move, inching forward; Lupton had worked inside the top 20 when the car fell off the jack during a pit stop. Because of the miscue, Lupton lost his lead lap status.

Luckily, Lupton got the free pass quickly and began his march back through the field. Over the final sprint to the finish, he hustled from 30th and contended for a top-15 finish before settling for a 20th-place result at the checkered flag.

The finish bested Lupton’s 24th-place run with AM Racing in his team debut at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Dylan Lupton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 33rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race and his third at Phoenix Raceway.

In his previous 32 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two top-10 finishes, including a career-best ninth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with Joey Logano in September 2024 for AM Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

Dylan Lupton Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I’m optimistic about heading to Phoenix Raceway this weekend. We’re riding some momentum after a strong run at Martinsville, and I’d love nothing more than to bring AM Racing home a top-15 finish to end this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“I am very thankful that we have an extended practice this weekend. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been to Phoenix, but between ARCA, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and the Xfinity Series, I have turned a lot of laps there.

“Track position is going to be important, so we will continue to work on the balance of our No. 15 Lupton Excavation | AirBox Ford Mustang to ensure we stay in the hunt for all 200 laps.”

Race Information:

The Xfinity Series Championship Race (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 33rd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 3:05 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, November 9, beginning at 2:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Mountain).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.