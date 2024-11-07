SEMA 2024: Bold Off-Road Builds & Modern Muscle Take the Spotlight

Miscellaneous

Paoli, PA – SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas brought a standout lineup of custom builds, from rugged off-road rigs to classic muscle with a fresh edge. This year, top brands upped the ante, showcasing builds that push limits and redefine performance. Here’s a snapshot of the highlights from each video, offering a glimpse into the future of off-road, truck, and muscle car innovation. Gear up for the must-see builds that have everyone talking!

Jeep Highlights

  • Surco JLU: Black Rhino wheels, custom seat covers, and bolt-on roof rack.
  • Winbo JT: Adjustable shocks and a fully built roof rack.
  • Dynatrac JT: High-performance axle, WARN winch, rock sliders.
  • Drop Racks JT: Unique drop-down rack system.
  • American Modified “Stormchaser”: 40″ tires, dual roof racks, topographic wrap.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOPlpoz8DHs

Ford Trucks

  • 2024 Roush F-150: Retro style, Roush supercharger, 37” tires.
  • 1971/2022 F-250 Swap: Classic body, 2022 chassis, 7.3L Godzilla engine.
  • Platinum F450: 42″ JTX wheels, lift kit.
  • Ford Performance F-150 & FP 700S: Bilstein suspension, Whipple superchargers.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFbIJkriJRY

Mustangs & Muscle Cars

  • ProCharged 2024 Mustang: Up to 750 horsepower.
  • Shelby Super Snake: Carbon fiber detailing.
  • RTR Mustangs: Chrome and olive-green builds by Vaughn Gittin Jr.
  • Classic Icons: 1969 Terlingua Mustang, 1965 Cobra.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQWXjRRXt60

About Turn5, Inc.
