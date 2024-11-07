SEMA 2024: Bold Off-Road Builds & Modern Muscle Take the Spotlight

Paoli, PA – SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas brought a standout lineup of custom builds, from rugged off-road rigs to classic muscle with a fresh edge. This year, top brands upped the ante, showcasing builds that push limits and redefine performance. Here’s a snapshot of the highlights from each video, offering a glimpse into the future of off-road, truck, and muscle car innovation. Gear up for the must-see builds that have everyone talking!
Jeep Highlights
- Surco JLU: Black Rhino wheels, custom seat covers, and bolt-on roof rack.
- Winbo JT: Adjustable shocks and a fully built roof rack.
- Dynatrac JT: High-performance axle, WARN winch, rock sliders.
- Drop Racks JT: Unique drop-down rack system.
- American Modified “Stormchaser”: 40″ tires, dual roof racks, topographic wrap.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOPlpoz8DHs
Ford Trucks
- 2024 Roush F-150: Retro style, Roush supercharger, 37” tires.
- 1971/2022 F-250 Swap: Classic body, 2022 chassis, 7.3L Godzilla engine.
- Platinum F450: 42″ JTX wheels, lift kit.
- Ford Performance F-150 & FP 700S: Bilstein suspension, Whipple superchargers.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFbIJkriJRY
Mustangs & Muscle Cars
- ProCharged 2024 Mustang: Up to 750 horsepower.
- Shelby Super Snake: Carbon fiber detailing.
- RTR Mustangs: Chrome and olive-green builds by Vaughn Gittin Jr.
- Classic Icons: 1969 Terlingua Mustang, 1965 Cobra.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQWXjRRXt60
