SEMA 2024: Bold Off-Road Builds & Modern Muscle Take the Spotlight

Paoli, PA – SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas brought a standout lineup of custom builds, from rugged off-road rigs to classic muscle with a fresh edge. This year, top brands upped the ante, showcasing builds that push limits and redefine performance. Here’s a snapshot of the highlights from each video, offering a glimpse into the future of off-road, truck, and muscle car innovation. Gear up for the must-see builds that have everyone talking!

Jeep Highlights

Surco JLU: Black Rhino wheels, custom seat covers, and bolt-on roof rack.

Black Rhino wheels, custom seat covers, and bolt-on roof rack. Winbo JT : Adjustable shocks and a fully built roof rack.

: Adjustable shocks and a fully built roof rack. Dynatrac JT: High-performance axle, WARN winch, rock sliders.

High-performance axle, WARN winch, rock sliders. Drop Racks JT: Unique drop-down rack system.

Unique drop-down rack system. American Modified “Stormchaser”: 40″ tires, dual roof racks, topographic wrap.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOPlpoz8DHs

Ford Trucks

2024 Roush F-150 : Retro style, Roush supercharger, 37” tires.

: Retro style, Roush supercharger, 37” tires. 1971/2022 F-250 Swap : Classic body, 2022 chassis, 7.3L Godzilla engine.

: Classic body, 2022 chassis, 7.3L Godzilla engine. Platinum F450 : 42″ JTX wheels, lift kit.

: 42″ JTX wheels, lift kit. Ford Performance F-150 & FP 700S: Bilstein suspension, Whipple superchargers.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFbIJkriJRY

Mustangs & Muscle Cars

ProCharged 2024 Mustang: Up to 750 horsepower.

Up to 750 horsepower. Shelby Super Snake: Carbon fiber detailing.

Carbon fiber detailing. RTR Mustangs: Chrome and olive-green builds by Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Chrome and olive-green builds by Vaughn Gittin Jr. Classic Icons: 1969 Terlingua Mustang, 1965 Cobra.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQWXjRRXt60