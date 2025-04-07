PT Autosport partners with STEM Racing USA & Canada

The program will send aspiring science, technology, engineering and math students to the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals later this year

MILLVILLE, NJ (April 7, 2025) – PT Autosport has partnered with STEM Racing USA & Canada to support the organization’s annual National Championship competition, to be held April 7-9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The partnership reflects the mission of PT Autosport, which is dedicated to providing opportunities in motorsports for diverse individuals through a development program geared toward young aspiring drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other professionals.

STEM Racing USA & Canada (formerly known as F1 in Schools North America) is an educational project developed to introduce students between the ages of 9 and 19 to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects through the creation of a miniature Formula One car. The annual competition begins at the regional and national level, with teams of three to six students developing the car’s design and branding. Teams design 1/20th scale F1 cars through a rigorous set of technical regulations, with the competition coming both on and off the racetrack.

The basis of the challenge is for teams to race their cars against each other, but the off-track competition might be even more fierce. Teams must develop specific portfolios that document their decision-making process, create a “pit display” that highlights their engineering and marketing abilities, then give a presentation to a panel of judges detailing the challenges faced along the way.

The program has the support of Formula 1, who host the students in the F1 racetrack paddocks in team facilities around the world.

“Partnering with PT Autosport, a racing team that has consistently provided opportunities in motorsport to diverse and talented individuals relates to what we do at STEM Racing USA & Canada,” said Brian Kendzior, STEM Racing USA & Canada Executive Director. “These kinds of partnerships are pivotal to help our students get more valuable opportunities for their careers.”

PT Autosport’s support includes travel assistance for the second and third place finishers in the National Championship to help the teams attend this season’s Aramco STEM Racing World Finals. Location and timing details for the World Finals are to be announced soon.

For PT Autosport, built on the founding principles of providing motorsports opportunities for aspiring young racers – both behind the wheel and on the race team – the chance to partner with an organization that has a proven record in developing young talent was extremely attractive.

“The STEM Racing program has built a significant following, both in the U.S. and Canada,” said PT Autosport team principal Jason Myers. “They have made a significant impression amongst students who are searching for an avenue to learn about motorsport – which is the mission statement for PT Autosport as well. The STEM Racing challenge gives students the chance to learn an impressive array of skills, including aerodynamics, design, manufacturing, branding, marketing, media skills and financial strategy. The students also apply leadership and teamwork skills in a real-world environment, which really sets them up for a successful future. We’re excited to be a part of this process.”

Momentum Brewery, founded in NY in 2023, is at the forefront of premium craft brewing for non-alcoholic beer, with their groundbreaking German-engineered “Genius Yeast” process naturally limiting alcohol content to below 0.5% ABV while preserving the authentic craft beer experience. The brewery will debut Race Brew, a new 0.0% ABV beer, in July.

New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) is a 500-acre multi-purpose event and entertainment destination located in Millville, NJ. The park includes two world-class road courses, Thunderbolt and Lightning Raceway, two motorsports country club membership programs for cars and motorcycles, and one of the top outdoor karting complexes in the U.S. – Tempest Raceway. NJMP continues to develop commercial and private real estate opportunities including its Exotic Car Garage private garage condominiums and the NJMP Speedplex featuring performance/automotive services and more.

STEM Racing USA & Canada was developed to introduce students to STEM subjects in the most engaging way possible – through the creation of a miniature F1 car – STEM RACING (Formerly F1 in Schools) is an educational project like no other. Designed for teachers, informed by engineers, and endorsed by F1, this program sets students on the fast track to STEM success; and provides a lot of fun on the way there. ​

PT Autosport is dedicated to providing merit-based motorsport industry opportunities for diverse individuals with high integrity, grit, and coach-ability, achieved through a development program for young aspiring drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other professionals. The first step of this process is applying for the annual Aspiring Driver Shootout, in which aspiring drivers aged 18-23 can compete for a team racing partnership with the team.

A rigorous evaluation process of applicants determines the final competitors for the driver shootout. The winner earns financial support of up to $250,000 ($50,000 guaranteed) to pursue their racing career. The review process also provides the team the chance to identify unique talent for other roles in motorsport, including race engineers, mechanics, and professionals.

PT Autosport is building a community that fosters the development of young talent to find a place where they can make an impact in the motorsport community as a career.

