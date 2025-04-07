Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix to Showcase South Florida’s Best Cuisine for 2025

Over 65 acclaimed local and international restaurants set to feature at this year’s race

New additions include Bondi Sushi, American Social, Eataly, Fabel and Zuma, joining fan favorites Ossobuco, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila and Havana 1957

Premium hospitality spaces to showcase dishes from Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs

Fourth year of the Community Restaurant Program, with an increase to 15 local vendors — 67% female owned — featured trackside

This year’s culinary offering reflects Miami’s diverse culture and vibrant food scene, with freshly-sourced ingredients inspired by international flavors

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, in partnership with Sodexo Live!, is proud to announce an exciting lineup of award-winning restaurants to be featured at this year’s Formula 1 race. As part of the ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class experience for its fans — both in general admission and premium hospitality — the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX will celebrate the very best South Florida has to offer with its rich and diverse culinary scene.

From beloved local eateries to Michelin-recognized chefs, the curated restaurant lineup reflects Miami’s vibrant food culture and global influences, with flavors from around the world represented across the Miami International Autodrome Campus, located at Hard Rock Stadium. At this year’s race, taking place May 2-4, fans can savor authentic, fresh cuisine sourced locally and enjoy the very best food and beverage from the Greater Miami region.

“From the very beginning, our goal has been to create more than a race — it’s about offering our fans an experience that reflects everything Miami represents: vibrant culture, incredible food and unforgettable entertainment,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “We are proud to work with so many iconic and emerging culinary brands to ensure that guests enjoy world-class dining as part of their race weekend. When you come to our F1 race, we want everyone to leave with lasting memories of an event that could only happen in Miami.”

Returning favorites will be joined by exciting new vendors and chefs, spread across various areas of the Campus throughout race weekend. At The Fountains, fans can discover Cerveceria La Tropical, a beloved part of Miami’s craft brewing scene, alongside Fabel Miami, an exclusive social club known for exquisite dining and vibrant nightlife. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Miami Beach’s iconic destination for Mexican street food and award-winning cocktails, will also be featured. For pizza lovers, Miami Slice, celebrated for serving some of the city’s best pizzas, will make its race debut.

Fans visiting the North Campus will also discover Bondi Sushi, new for 2025, serving elegant nigiri, sashimi and crispy rice, all based on the philosophy that life is better at the beach. Michelin Guide-recommended Ossobuco, led by Grill Master Guillermo Eleicegui, will showcase premium meats cooked over an open fire, paired with seasonal organic vegetables, bringing the taste of Wynwood to the Miami International Autodrome.

Adding to the culinary diversity, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz’s celebrated Amara at Paraiso will bring bold Latin American flavors and coastal ingredients to the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, continuing Schwartz’s commitment to locally sourced, responsible dining. Also at West Campus, fans will be able to enjoy Tacotomia, the faithful Mexican eatery from Chef Karla Hoyos, known for her work in high-profile kitchens including The Bazaar. And multiple James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef José Mendín’s Pubbelly Sushi returns, offering an eclectic fusion of Japanese and Latin flavors. His acclaimed concepts Casa Isola and Osteria will also feature in the premium hospitality area The Vista Club at Turn 1.

At The Beach, attendees can enjoy authentic Cuban cuisine from Havana 1957, known for dishes like croquetas, medianoche sandwiches and lechon asado that evokes the glamour of 1950s Havana. Cafe Americano will serve its signature all-day diner classics, Neapolitan style pizza and Italian gelato, while Oh! Mexico, a local staple since 1997, brings casual, authentic Mexican fare to the heart of the event. Also new to The Beach is American Social, delivering a modern take on American classics in a fun, relaxed setting.

Guests seeking international flavors in East Campus can visit Eataly, the world-renowned Italian marketplace, which recently opened its newest location in Miami’s Aventura Mall and will soon make its debut in West Palm Beach’s CityPlace. Offering concepts such as la pasta fresca, pizza, panini and insalata, Eataly celebrates authentic Italian cuisine at every level. For those with a sweet tooth, Salty Donut — which began as a pop-up in a 1950s camper and has grown into a national brand — will serve up its famous artisan donuts in East Campus. And new for 2025, Zuma Miami will feature at Hard Rock Stadium, bringing Chef Rainer Becker’s contemporary Japanese izakaya dining to the event for the first time.

From globally celebrated chefs and award-winning local favorites to exciting new additions, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX will be a showcase of South Florida’s most exceptional culinary talent. In premium hospitality spaces like The Villas and other exclusive suites, attendees can enjoy dishes from acclaimed chefs like Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea, Michael Beltran of Ariete, Diego Oka of La Mar and Adrianne Calvo of Vineyard Restaurant.

As part of the Community Restaurant Program, now in its fourth year, 15 beloved locally-owned brands will also bring authentic neighborhood flavors to the racetrack. Located across general admission fan areas, this initiative highlights 67% female-owned vendors, with six exciting new additions for 2025. Favorites like Soulfly Chicken, Reggae Beets, Food Junkies on Wheels and La Vela Coffee Roasters will serve fans across the Campus, helping to strengthen ties between the Miami Gardens and surrounding community and the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX.

