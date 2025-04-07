Learning and Understanding Common Car Accident Injuries: What Victims Need to Know

The road is a dangerous place, especially in the United States. In 2024, approximately 6 million car accidents occurred. Most car accidents are non-fatal and result in non-life-threatening injuries that can drastically affect your health and daily life.

In this article, we will go over the most common car accident injuries, how they occur, treatments, and the legal steps you should take following the accident.

Rear-End Collisions

Rear-end collisions are among the most common types of car accidents that occur. This type of accident is often caused by sudden stops, distracted driving, or failure to maintain a safe following distance. Most common type of injuries from a rear-end collision are as follows:

Whiplash – When the head is suddenly and forcefully jerked forward and backward. This strains the muscles, ligaments, and tendons and can require physical therapy or chiropractic care.

T-Bone Accidents

This type of accident occurs when one vehicle crashes into the side of another. This accident can result in devastating injuries due to lack of crumple zone on the side of the vehicle. Common injuries from T-bones are as follows:

Broken Bones – Due to the high impact speed and collision area these injuries are common in T-bones. The most common bone fractures are in the arms, legs, ribs, and collarbone. Treatment typically requires casts, splints, or surgery to heal properly.

Head-On Collisions

The most dangerous type of collision which often causes severe injuries. Typically caused by distracted driving, this type of collision almost always requires immediate medical intervention to prevent fatalities. Common injuries are the following:

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) – Occur when an external force impacts the head directly. In car accidents this is often when the head collides with the steering wheel, dashboard, or windshield. This type of injury can be life-changing and cause significant permanent damage. Treatments include hospitalization, ongoing therapy, and rehabilitation.

Legal Assistance for a Car Accident Injuries

Seeking legal assistance following a car accident is common and encouraged. Oftentimes, injuries from accidents will result in medical expenses, loss of work, and ongoing symptoms.

The legal process can be long and arduous, and the benefits of a personal accident lawyer are tremendous. A good lawyer will help you collect evidence, guide you through insurance claims, and represent you and your interests in court.

Conclusion

Car accidents, while often unavoidable, can lead to a large range of injuries that can easily last a lifetime. Understanding what causes these injuries and the steps you can take to heal them as best as possible are incredibly important.