AM Racing to Field ARCA Menards Series West Entry for Kole Raz at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz.: AM Racing proudly announced today they will field an entry for Friday’s ARCA Menards Series West Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 for driver Kole Raz at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

Raz, 21, will pilot the team’s No. 76 Ford Mustang for the 100-lap race with support from Cyclum Renewables.

Founded in 2019, Cyclum Next Gen Travel Centers embarked on a mission to revolutionize the trucking industry.

Cyclum Renewables is building a next-generation network of 400 truck stops across the US, offering a comprehensive suite of transitional and traditional fueling options, alongside all available renewable fuels, such as hydrogen and EV charging.

“Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to make my first start at Phoenix Raceway with AM Racing,” said Raz. “It has been nothing but a warm welcoming into such an amazing group of individuals.

“I Look forward to hitting the ground running Thursday night and into Friday Morning in our No. 76 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stop Ford Mustang!”

Raz, a native of Lake Oswego, Oregon, has already won in ARCA Menards Series West competition this season. Earlier this year, Raz won the season’s second race at Kern County (Calif.) Raceway Park in the MMI Oil Workers 150.

Phoenix will mark his fifth ARCA Menards Series West start of 2024, and Raz is eyeing his second win and fourth top-10 overall.

“I know that AM Racing brings fast race cars to the track, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to experience that for myself,” added Raz. “Phoenix is going to be a very competitive field, but I feel our No. 76 Cyclum Ford Mustang will be fast enough to contend for the win.”

Cyclum Next Gen Travel Centers also looks forward to hoisting a trophy on Friday.

Last month, Raz delivered them a checkered flag at the CARS Tour West division event at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Bullring.

“At Cyclum Renewables, we’re thrilled to partner with AM Racing and Kole Raz for Friday’s race, championing both high-performance innovation and being a solution for building a next-generation truck stop featuring renewable fuels,” offered Brian Profitt, CEO of Cyclum Renewables, LLC.

Ryan “Pickle” London will serve as crew chief for Raz for the November 8 race.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season finale Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 will air live on FloRacing.com at 11:30 a.m. MT (1:30 p.m. ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.