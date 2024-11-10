ALLGAIER, CHEVROLET CAPTURE 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Allgaier’s First Career Series Title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 9, 2024) – As the checkered flag flew for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, a long-awaited dream came to reality for JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier. Driving his No. 7 Camaro SS to a runner-up finish – the best among the Championship Four drivers – in the series’ season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, Allgaier earned the title as the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion.

“We’re so proud that Justin Allgaier, one of our longest members of Team Chevy, is now a first-time champion,” said Dr. Eric Warren, Executive Director, Global Motorsports Competition, for General Motors. “Congratulations to Justin, Jim Pohlman, Mike Bumgarner and the entire No. 7 JR Motorsports Camaro SS team for winning this championship. They worked hard all season long and delivered another strong performance when it mattered the most. What a great way to finish the NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Chevrolet.”

The title is the fourth in the series for JR Motorsports’ co-owners Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., all of which have been recorded under the Chevrolet banner. The feat also celebrates Chevrolet’s 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Championship since the inception of the series in 1982.

“Also, congratulations to Kelley Earnhardt Miller, LW Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on winning their fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series championship,” added Dr. Warren. “We’re proud that they have earned each of their championships in partnership with Chevrolet.”

During the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, the 38-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native piloted his No. 7 Camaro SS to two wins (Darlington Raceway and Michigan International Speedway) en route to his series-leading ninth playoff campaign. Despite a tumultuous opening round, Allgaier once again proved his true championship potential – earning three top-eight finishes in the Round of Eight to point his way into his seventh Championship Four appearance.

“This team never gave up,” said Allgaier. “Jim Pohlman (crew chief) – his leadership skills are second to none. He told me all weekend that we were going to have a chance.”

Allgaier joins 16 other Chevrolet drivers to earn the NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Championship title. Others on that elite list include Tyler Reddick (2018 & ’19), William Byron (2017), Chase Elliott (2014), Austin Dillon (2013), Clint Bowyer (2008), Martin Truex, Jr. (2004, ‘05), Brian Vickers (2003), Kevin Harvick (2001, ‘06), Jeff Green (2000), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (1998, ‘99), Randy LaJoie (1996, ‘97), Johnny Benson (1995), David Green (1994), Steve Grissom (1993), Joe Nemechek (1992) and Larry Pearson (1987).

“Dale (Earnhardt) Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, L.W. Miller, everybody at JR Motorsports, all the men and women, all five of our race teams – just the effort that we’ve put in, I’m at a loss for words,” added Allgaier. “We’re going to celebrate this one for sure. It’s unbelievable.”

Chevrolet also led the series with 18 wins this season, with 10 drivers from four different Chevrolet teams taking the Camaro SS to victory lane.

The Bowtie brand returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

