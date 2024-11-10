XFINITY Series PR

ALLGAIER, CHEVROLET CAPTURE 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Allgaier’s First Career Series Title

 AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 9, 2024) – As the checkered flag flew for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, a long-awaited dream came to reality for JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier. Driving his No. 7 Camaro SS to a runner-up finish – the best among the Championship Four drivers – in the series’ season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, Allgaier earned the title as the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion.

“We’re so proud that Justin Allgaier, one of our longest members of Team Chevy, is now a first-time champion,” said Dr. Eric Warren, Executive Director, Global Motorsports Competition, for General Motors. “Congratulations to Justin, Jim Pohlman, Mike Bumgarner and the entire No. 7 JR Motorsports Camaro SS team for winning this championship. They worked hard all season long and delivered another strong performance when it mattered the most. What a great way to finish the NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Chevrolet.”

The title is the fourth in the series for JR Motorsports’ co-owners Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., all of which have been recorded under the Chevrolet banner. The feat also celebrates Chevrolet’s 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Championship since the inception of the series in 1982.

“Also, congratulations to Kelley Earnhardt Miller, LW Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on winning their fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series championship,” added Dr. Warren. “We’re proud that they have earned each of their championships in partnership with Chevrolet.”

During the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, the 38-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native piloted his No. 7 Camaro SS to two wins (Darlington Raceway and Michigan International Speedway) en route to his series-leading ninth playoff campaign. Despite a tumultuous opening round, Allgaier once again proved his true championship potential – earning three top-eight finishes in the Round of Eight to point his way into his seventh Championship Four appearance.

“This team never gave up,” said Allgaier. “Jim Pohlman (crew chief) – his leadership skills are second to none. He told me all weekend that we were going to have a chance.”

Allgaier joins 16 other Chevrolet drivers to earn the NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Championship title. Others on that elite list include Tyler Reddick (2018 & ’19), William Byron (2017), Chase Elliott (2014), Austin Dillon (2013), Clint Bowyer (2008), Martin Truex, Jr. (2004, ‘05), Brian Vickers (2003), Kevin Harvick (2001, ‘06), Jeff Green (2000), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (1998, ‘99), Randy LaJoie (1996, ‘97), Johnny Benson (1995), David Green (1994), Steve Grissom (1993), Joe Nemechek (1992) and Larry Pearson (1987).

“Dale (Earnhardt) Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, L.W. Miller, everybody at JR Motorsports, all the men and women, all five of our race teams – just the effort that we’ve put in, I’m at a loss for words,” added Allgaier. “We’re going to celebrate this one for sure. It’s unbelievable.”

Chevrolet also led the series with 18 wins this season, with 10 drivers from four different Chevrolet teams taking the Camaro SS to victory lane.

The Bowtie brand returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Herbst Wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway
Next article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs named 2024 Truck Series Rookie of the Year
05:12
Video thumbnail
Ty Majeski dominates for first Truck Series championship at Phoenix
05:10
Video thumbnail
Erik Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation has partnered with the Sun Bus this weekend at Phoenix
02:42
Video thumbnail
Trackhouse Racing denied Overturn of Martinsville Penalties from Appeals Panel; RCR, 23XI withdraw
04:19

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Sheppard, Gravel, Williamson Crowned 2024 Series Champions in World of Outlaws World Finals Closing...

Official Release -
David Gravel who locked up the championship Friday night –, Brandon Sheppard and Mat Williamson were all officially crowned 2024 season champions in an electrifying finale.
Read more

Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
Herbst earned his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, his second of the season and his first win in 11 career Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix. It comes in his fourth season with Stewart-Haas.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
Allmendinger restarted in 10th place for the second overtime attempt and went on to finish in ninth, scoring third in driver points.
Read more

Herbst Wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
Riley Herbst won tonight’s Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. The victory is Herbst’s second of the season and third of his career.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category