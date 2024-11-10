Joey Logano crowned third Cup Series championship at Phoenix

Two years after elevating his racing status to a new level by winning his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, Joey Logano elevated his status to another level and in an elite category of three-time champions in NASCAR’s premier series by claiming a dominant victory in the 2024 finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.

The two-time Cup Series champion from Middletown, Connecticut, led twice for 107 of 312-scheduled laps in a finale where he started on the front row alongside Martin Truex Jr. and grabbed the lead for the first time amid an early restart on Lap 10. Logano would claim the first stage victory before he dropped to fifth place in the running order after enduring a slow pit service from his No. 22 Team Penske Ford team during the stage break. Nonetheless, Logano spent the remainder of the finale racing towards the front while battling amongst his Championship 4 contenders William Byron, Tyler Reddick and teammate Ryan Blaney.

Then during the finale’s final restart period with 54 laps remaining, Logano, who restarted in fifth place, gained two spots for a full lap before he made a bold three-wide pass beneath Byron and Christopher Bell to assume the lead in both the race and the championship battle. Despite having teammate Ryan Blaney inching up on him through every turn and straightaway while cutting away his advantage, Logano had enough horsepower to fend off Blaney to win the 2024 finale and claim his third Cup Series championship in seven seasons in the process.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup on Saturday, November 9, Martin Truex Jr. notched his 25th and final Cup Series pole position as a full-time competitor with a pole-winning lap at 134.741 mph in 26.718 seconds. Joining him on the front row was Championship 4 contender Joey Logano, who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 134.690 mph in 26.728 seconds. Logano’s three Championship 4 rivals that included William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney qualified eighth, 10th and 17th, respectively.

Prior to the event, Jeb Burton, who was driving the No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry, dropped to the rear of the field due to multiple inspection failures and was also forced to serve a stop-and-go penalty at the event’s start.

When the green flag waved and the finale commenced, Martin Truex Jr. muscled his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE ahead with the lead through the frontstretch’s dogleg while Joey Logano and Ross Chastain dueled for second place in front of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and William Byron. Logano would fend off Chastain for the runner-up spot through the first two turns while Byron and Tyler Reddick were in the midst of a seven-car battle for fourth place through the backstretch. Amid the early battles within the field, Truex led the first lap.

Shortly after, the finale’s first caution period flew when Ty Gibbs, who was racing in seventh place through Turns 3 and 4, went up the racetrack and scrubbed the frontstretch’s outside wall. Despite dropping to 12th place, Gibbs initially kept his No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE running straight before he broke loose through the dogleg and veered dead right into the frontstretch’s outside wall again, which knocked him out of contention amid the hard wreck.

Following an extensive caution period, the finale restarted under green on the ninth lap. At the start, Truex and Logano dueled for the lead through the frontstretch’s dogleg and in front of the field that fanned out. Logano then started to gain the edge from the outside lane and he emerged slightly ahead through the backstretch before he cleared Truex entering Turn 3. As Logano led the 10th lap mark, a four-wide action for seventh place occurred between Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin while Ross Chastain retained third place ahead of Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and William Byron. Reddick would prevail in the four-wide action for seventh place, which he assumed, while Hamlin was still dueling against Larson and Cindric for eighth place in front of rookie Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney.

Through the first 20-scheduled laps, Logano was leading by more than a second over Truex while Bell, Byron and Elliott followed suit in the top five. Behind, Reddick retained sixth place ahead of Cindric while Blaney was up to eighth place ahead of Larson and Chastain. Logano would continue to lead the finale by more than a second over Truex by the Lap 30 mark while his title rivals Byron, Reddick and Blaney trailed from fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively, on the track.

At the Lap 45 mark, Logano’s early advantage decreased to less than half a second over Truex, though the former was able to stabilize the lead while third-place Bell trailed by more than a second. By then, Byron retained fourth place and he trailed the lead by three seconds while Reddick was being challenged by Blaney for sixth place. Reddick would continue to fend off Blaney for sixth place on the track while Logano retained the lead over Truex by Lap 50.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 60, Logano, who is pursuing his third Cup Series championship, captured his third Cup stage victory of the 2024 season. Truex followed suit in second ahead of Bell, Byron and Elliott while Blaney, Redick, Hamlin, Larson and Cindric were scored in the top 10.

Under the stage break, the lead lap field led by Logano pitted for a first round of service. Following the pit stops, Elliott exited pit road first and assumed the lead as he was followed by Bell, Byron, Blaney, Logano, Hamlin, Truex, Reddick, Larson and Chris Buescher. Amid the pit stops, Logano endured a slow pit service, which cost him four spots on pit road. In addition, Corey LaJoie was penalized for speeding on pit road.

Not long after, the finale was placed in a red flag period for nearly six minutes after the Toyota Camry XSE pace car made a late left-hand swerve from the track to the pit road’s entrance and got sideways, which resulted in the pace car hitting the sand barrels while the leader Elliott barely avoided the pace car.

Following the repairs made towards the pit road entrance, the second stage period started on Lap 71 as Elliott and Bell occupied the front row. At the start, the field fanned out through the frontstretch’s dogleg as Bell outdueled Elliott through the first two turns to muscle his No. 20 DeWalt/Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE ahead through the backstretch. Bell proceeded to lead the next lap ahead of Elliott while title rivals Blaney and Byron dueled for third place in front of Logano, Hamlin, Truex and Reddick. By Lap 75, three of the four Championship 4 contenders that included Blaney, Byron and Logano were racing from third to fifth, respectively, on the track and Reddick was battling Larson for eighth place while Bell continued to lead.

By Lap 85, Bell stabilized his advantage to eight-tenths of a second over Elliott’s No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 while Blaney had third place to his possession over Byron. Behind, Logano trailed in fifth place and Reddick was mired in 10th place while Bell proceeded to stretch his lead to a second on Lap 90.

Just past the Lap 100 mark, Bell continued to lead by more than a second over Elliott while third-place Blaney, who was leading the championship battle, trailed the race lead by two seconds. Behind Blaney was Byron, who was mired in between Blaney and Logano while Reddick continued to trail in 10th place.

Fifteen laps later, a cycle of green flag pit stops commenced as Hamlin pitted his No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry XSE. By then, Daniel Suarez had pitted while Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, rookie Zane Smith, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Corey LaJoie, Elliott, Byron and Logano would all pit behind Hamlin. Reddick and teammate Bubba Wallace would pit under green by Lap 117 as more names including Cindric, Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Dillon and Blaney all followed suit.

Towards the Lap 120 mark and with more names pitting, the top-six competitors led by Larson and including Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland and Daniel Hemric have yet to pit while Bell trailed by more than 25 seconds. As select names from the list, including Hocevar, Larson and Bowman, pitted, Bell cycled back into the lead on Lap 127. By then, he had Blaney trailing him by less than a second while Byron and Logano were mired within the top-eight mark.

Nearing the Lap 140 mark, Bell extended his lead to more than two seconds over Blaney while third-place Byron trailed by nearly four seconds. Meanwhile, Logano, who trailed the lead by more than five seconds in fourth place on the track, received teammate Austin Cindric’s jackman due to his regular jackman feeling unwell and was taken to the infield care center. As Reddick continued to be mired as the lowest Championship 4 contender on the track in 10th place, Bell stabilized his lead to more than two seconds by Lap 140.

At the Lap 150 mark, Bell retained the lead by within two seconds over Blaney. Behind, Byron retained third place as he trailed the lead by more than four seconds while fourth-place Logano followed suit as he started to challenge Byron for third place. Logano would then duel and overtake Byron’s No. 24 AXALTA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by Lap 152 while Bell’s lead decreased to more than a second over Blaney.

By Lap 160, Blaney started to reel in on Bell, who was navigating through lapped traffic, for the lead as he trailed by within half a second. Then after tracking Bell over the next 17 laps, Blaney used the outside lane entering the frontstretch to duel with Bell for the lead. They remained dead even for the following lap before Blaney muscled his No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang Dark Horse ahead through the frontstretch as he assumed the lead in both the race and the championship battle. With Blaney fending off Bell, Logano started to close in from third place.

Starting from Lap 180, Bell challenged Blaney for the lead through every corner and straightaway as they started to catch lapped traffic. Despite gaining the advantage through the turns from the inside lane, Bell would get fended off by Blaney as Logano joined the battle.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 185, Blaney, who made a daring three-wide pass in between the lapped competitors of Briscoe and LaJoie, fended off Bell and Logano to capture his fifth Cup stage victory of the 2024 season. Byron and Hamlin followed suit in the top five while Buescher, Larson, Elliott, Truex and Reddick were scored in the top 10.

During the stage break, the lead lap field led by Blaney returned to pit road for another round of pit service. Following the pit stops, Bell exited pit road first and was followed by Blaney, Byron, Logano, Buescher, Larson, Elliott, Truex, Reddick and Hamlin.

With 118 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Bell and Blaney occupied the front row. At the start, the field fanned out through the frontstretch’s dogleg as Bell cleared both Blaney and Logano to retain the lead through the first two turns. Behind, Reddick, who restarted in 10th place, used the outside lane to muscle his No. 45 Tame the Beast Toyota Camry XSE up alongside Buescher for sixth place. Then through the backstretch, Reddick made slight contact with Buescher as Buescher nearly turned Elliott, but all three kept their cars running straight as Reddick gained the sixth-place spot. He then overtook Larson for the following lap. By then, all four Championship 4 contenders were racing second through fifth, respectively, on the track as Bell retained the lead.

With 110 laps remaining, Bell stretched his advantage to more than a second over Logano, who dueled and overtook teammate Blaney for the spot and the championship battle, while Byron and Reddick continued to follow suit in the top five on the track. Bell would stabilize his lead to seven-tenths of a second over Logano with 100 laps remaining while Blaney, Byron and Reddick continued to trail Logano in the title battle.

Down to the final 85 laps of the finale, Bell continued to lead by more than a second over Logano, who had teammate Blaney pressuring him for the top spot in the championship battle. Behind, Byron trailed by three seconds while Reddick, who was overtaken by Larson, trailed in sixth place by more than seven seconds.

Then with 78 laps remaining, a late cycle of green flag pit stops commenced as both Bell and Logano pitted their respective entries. A bevy of names including Bowman, Blaney, Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Buescher, Truex, Hocevar, Hamlin, Gragson, Harrison Burton, Suarez, Josh Berry, Zane Smith, Cindric, Chastain all pitted during the ensuing laps while Byron, who opted to remain on the track and stretch his fuel tank as far as possible, was leading.

Then with 65 laps remaining, Byron pitted his No. 24 AXALTA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from the lead under green as teammates Larson and Elliott remained on the track and cycled to first and second, respectively. Not long after Byron exited pit road following his completed pit service, the caution flew with 63 laps remaining when Zane Smith spun and wrecked backward against the Turn 1 outside wall.

During the caution period, some including Larson, Elliott, Bell, Blaney, Logano and Reddick pitted while Byron remained on the track as he inherited the lead.

As the finale restarted under green with 54 laps remaining, Byron retained a narrow advantage over teammate Larson through the frontstretch’s dogleg before Bell gained a run through the first two turns and dueled beneath Byron through the backstretch. Both Byron and Bell would continue to duel through Turns 3 and 4 before Logano made it a three-wide battle for the lead through the frontstretch. Logano then used the frontstretch’s dogleg to motor his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse into the lead entering Turn 1 while Larson challenged both teammate Byron and Bell for the runner-up spot. Byron would prevail in the three-car battle as he claimed the runner-up spot ahead of Bell while Blaney and Larson dueled for third place. Larson, Bell and Blaney then went three wide against one another for third place before Larson prevailed while Logano retained the lead with 50 laps remaining.

With 40 laps remaining, Logano retained the lead in both the finale and the championship battle by one-and-a-half seconds over Byron while third-place Larson trailed by more than two seconds. Behind, Blaney occupied fourth place ahead of Bell and Reddick while Wallace, Elliott, Buescher and Gragson were in the top 10. Over the next 10 laps, Blaney would move up to third place on the track, where he trailed the lead by nearly three seconds, and Reddick would retain sixth place, where he trailed the lead by six-and-a-half seconds, while Logano continued to lead by less than two seconds over Byron with 30 laps remaining.

Then with 23 laps remaining, Blaney, who was the fastest competitor on the track, dueled and overtook Byron for the runner-up spot, where he just managed to muscle his No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang Dark Horse ahead of Byron during the following lap. By then, teammate Logano continued to lead the championship battle by more than two seconds and he would retain the two-second advantage over a hard-charging Blaney with 20 laps remaining.

Down to the final 15 laps of the finale, Logano’s advantage decreased to nine-tenths of a second over Blaney, who continued to shave off Logano’s lead through every corner and straightaway while Logano was trying to navigate his way through lapped traffic. By then, Byron trailed the lead by more than two seconds while Reddick trailed by eight seconds in sixth place on the track.

Five laps later, Logano continued to lead by seven-tenths of a second over teammate Blaney, who had his Team Penske teammate within sight and reach, while third-place Byron trailed by four seconds. Over the next two laps, Blaney cut the deficit from Logano to half a second and three-tenths of a second before he got to Logano’s rear bumper through the backstretch with seven laps remaining.

Then with six laps remaining, Blaney tried to make his move beneath teammate Logano through the first two turns, but Logano stood on the gas and retained the lead by within a tenth of a second through the backstretch. He then tried to make a move to the outside lane entering Turn 3, but Logano used the inside lane to retain the lead. For the following lap, Blaney lost a little ground to Logano as the latter led by two-tenths of a second. Logano’s advantage then slightly grew to three-tenths of a second over the next lap as teammate Blaney, who kept Logano within sight, was trying to regain his momentum to get close to Logano’s rear bumper.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Logano, who was mired behind lapped traffic, remained as the leader by two-tenths of a second over teammate Blaney. Then as Blaney tried to gain a run to Logano through the frontstretch, he over-drove the first turn and nearly hit the outside wall. This allowed Logano to muscle ahead by nearly half a second through the backstretch. Blaney then stood on the gas and tried to get a run to Logano’s right rear, but it was not enough as Logano managed to cycle back ahead entering the frontstretch and claim the checkered flag by three-tenths of a second over Blaney to win both the finale and his third Cup Series championship.

With his third championship in seven seasons, Logano became the 10th competitor overall to reach three titles in NASCAR’s premier series and the first to claim a third Cup championship since Tony Stewart achieved his in 2011. The championship was the fifth overall for Team Penske, the organization’s third in a row in recent seasons, and the third for veteran crew chief Paul Wolfe.

By winning the finale, Logano notched his fourth Cup Series victory of the 2024 season, his third at Phoenix and the 36th of his career. The 2024 season marks the 10th time in 11 seasons that the current Playoff-elimination format featured the championship-winning competitor win the finale as Logano had previously accomplished both the finale victory and the title during the 2018 and 2022 seasons.

Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“I love the Playoffs,” Logano said on the frontstretch on NBC. “I love it, man. What a race. What a Team Penske battle there at the end. [I] Had a good restart and was able to get in front of [Blaney]. He had a lot of long-run speed there. That was all I had there to hold him off. Man, three [championships]. That’s really special to get to [three titles]. What a team to fight through today. We threw a little bit of adversity throughout the race. [Crew chief] Paul Wolfe, I mean, what a crew chief do I have. I got the best team. I don’t know if I’m the best driver, but I got the best team. Together, we’re very well-rounded and can show up when it matters the most. We get a mentally tough team that can make things happen when it matters.”

“[Spotter] Coleman Pressley, he was telling me where [Blaney] was,” Logano added. “He’s up there [in the spotter stands] telling me [the] best lanes to run and it’s a balance of putting dirty air on [Blaney] and running the fastest laps for my Ford. We just got a little too tight there at the end and I couldn’t really wrap the bottom as good as I wanted to. A one-two [finish] for Team Penske, three championships in a row since this Next Gen car. [I] Couldn’t be more proud of everyone at the shop that’s built these things. The race [for the championship] started in Vegas for us and the amount of work and effort that went into building this race car right here, the amount of time. I mean, I don’t think anyone works harder than us. We were up at six this morning going over stuff, but the guys just want it bad and I’m glad we delivered. It was looking iffy there for a minute, but that late-race restart [with 54 laps remaining] was really the difference maker. Gosh, I’m so proud of the team.”

As Logano celebrated with his No. 22 Team Penske Ford team on the championship stage, teammate Blaney, Byron and Reddick were left disappointed on pit road as the trio fell short of achieving their championships.

By finishing in second place both on the track and in the final standings, Blaney, who made his second consecutive appearance in the Championship 4 round, fell one spot short of becoming the first repeat champion since Jimmie Johnson won five consecutive titles from 2006-10. Nonetheless, Blaney, who capped off the season with three victories, extended his congratulations to teammate Logano for delivering another Cup Series championship to team owner Roger Penske.

“Yeah, [I’m] just worn out,” Blaney said. “[I] Just couldn’t quite get there. I tried really hard to do so. Just [the last] restart didn’t really work out. [Logano] just got too far away from me and it took me a while to pass a couple guys. [I] Just could never get by Joey and just ran out of time, but congrats to him. Congrats to the No. 22 team and Pennzoil and Ford. They put together a great Playoffs and we’re happy. If we’re going to race somebody, I’m happy it was [Logano] for the championship and happy to be one, two for [owner] Roger [Penske]. Three in a row for Roger. Super amazing. On my side, I hate it for Menards,…everybody who really puts a lot of effort into our program. Just super fast. Just didn’t quite have enough there at the end. At least, a Penske car won it, but yeah, heck of a battle. [I] Hope the fans enjoyed it and yeah, hopefully, we come back even stronger next year.”

William Byron, who also made his second consecutive Championship 4 appearance, capped off his seventh full-time campaign in NASCAR’s premier series highlighted with three victories and the 2024 Daytona 500 victory in third place both on the track and in the final standings. Tyler Reddick, who made his first Championship 4 appearance and notched a total of three victories and the 2024 Cup Series Regular Season Championship, could only climb his way up as high to sixth place in the final running order, which left him strapped in fourth place in the final standings.

“We just needed a little bit more,” Byron said. “I felt like we gave it all we had and that’s something to be proud of. We just didn’t have enough to go fight with the Penske guys. [Crew chief] Rudy [Fugle] made a great call. I was really proud of that. That was cool to give us a shot at the front row and ultimately, it netted out better. Just not quite enough, but so proud of this team. It’s been a great year. To make the Championship 4 and win the [Daytona] 500 is awesome. I know what we need to work on and we’ll go at it next year.”

“I think we definitely got our [Tame the] Beast Camry better throughout the day,” Reddick added. “[Blaney, Byron, and Logano] were able to pull away over time. It was a good year for us and everyone at 23XI [Racing]. To get to the Championship 4 and have a shot at [the title] was nice. We got to get a little bit better here at Phoenix. Obviously, we’re definitely motivated to do that knowing [the] championship’s sited here. Good year for us. Proud of the effort. It’s a lot to do. All the preparation, all the work that goes into this. It takes everybody. We were close. We were just not quite good enough, unfortunately.”

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, both of whom were eliminated from the Playoffs a week ago at Martinsville Speedway, finished in the top five on the track at Phoenix. Bubba Wallace, Reddick’s teammate at 23XI Racing, settled in seventh place while Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and Daniel Suarez completed the top 10 in the final running order.

Notably, Martin Truex Jr. finished 17th in his 693rd and final start as a full-time Cup Series competitor while Carson Hocevar claimed the 2024 Rookie-of-the-Year title by finishing 18th. Chris Buescher, who ended up in ninth place at Phoenix, emerged as the highest non-Playoff contender in the standings in 17th place over Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch, the latter of whom concluded a Cup Series season winless for the first time in his career.

In addition, Stewart-Haas Racing capped off its 16-year journey in the Cup Series with all four of its competitors (Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece) finishing the finale, Harrison Burton finished 16th in his final event with Wood Brothers Racing, Daniel Hemric finished 23rd in his final event with Kaulig Racing and Michael McDowell ended up 31st in his final event with Front Row Motorsports.

There were 16 lead changes for nine different leaders. The finale featured four cautions for 53 laps. In addition, 19 of 40 starters finished on the lead lap.

Results.

1. Joey Logano, 107 laps led, Stage 1 winner

2. Ryan Blaney, 12 laps led, Stage 2 winner

3. William Byron, 19 laps led

4. Kyle Larson, 13 laps led

5. Christopher Bell, 143 laps led

6. Tyler Reddick

7. Bubba Wallace

8. Chase Elliott

9. Chris Buescher

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Denny Hamlin

12. Noah Gragson

13. Austin Cindric

14. Alex Bowman, one lap led

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Harrison Burton

17. Martin Truex Jr., nine laps led

18. Carson Hocevar

19. Ross Chastain

20. Todd Gilliland, one lap down, one lap led

21. Kyle Busch, one lap down

22. Erik Jones, one lap down

23. Daniel Hemric, one lap down

24. Josh Berry, one lap down

25. Derek Kraus, one lap down

26. Jimmie Johnson, two laps down

27. Austin Dillon, two laps down

28. Justin Haley, two laps down

29. Chase Briscoe, two laps down

30. John Hunter Nemechek, two laps down

31. Michael McDowell, three laps down

32. Corey LaJoie, three laps down

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., three laps down

34. Kaz Grala, four laps down

35. JJ Yeley, six laps down

36. Chad Finchum, 10 laps down

37. Ryan Preece, 10 laps down

38. Jeb Burton, 18 laps down

39. Zane Smith – OUT, Accident

40. Ty Gibbs – OUT, Accident

*Bold indicates championship finalists

Final standings

1. Joey Logano

2. Ryan Blaney

3. William Byron

4. Tyler Reddick

5. Christopher Bell

6. Kyle Larson

7. Chase Elliott

8. Denny Hamlin

9. Alex Bowman

10. Martin Truex Jr.

11. Austin Cindric

12. Daniel Suarez

13. Brad Keselowski

14. Chase Briscoe

15. Ty Gibbs

16. Harrison Burton

The NASCAR Cup Series teams and competitors enter an off-season period before returning to action at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on February 2, 2025, for the annual Busch Light Clash. This event will be followed by the 67th annual running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway which is scheduled to occur on February 16, 2025, and will officially commence a new season of competition.