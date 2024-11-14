Featured HeadlineMiscellaneous
CONCORD NC - August 30, 2023

NASCAR Racing Experience Announces 2025 Schedule with 17 Locations Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, NC (November 13, 2024) – Driving 101, which operates the NASCAR Racing Experience, the leader in authentic NASCAR driving experiences, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2025 schedule. Race fans across the country can now plan their NASCAR dream experience with the release of dates at 17 premier speedways nationwide, including iconic tracks like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2025 schedule kicks off in January and runs through December, offering fans more opportunities than ever before to take the wheel of a real NASCAR race car. Whether fans are looking to fulfill a lifelong racing dream or searching for the perfect gift for the adrenaline junkie in their life, this experience puts fans in the driver’s seat to feel the thrill of NASCAR firsthand.

“We’re excited to announce the 2025 schedule and continue offering race fans the chance to experience NASCAR like never before,” said Robert Lutz, President and CEO of NASCAR Racing Experience. “There’s nothing quite like being behind the wheel of a real race car, feeling the power, speed, and excitement that comes with it. This year, we’re bringing that thrill to more fans across the nation.”

With 17 locations on the calendar, NASCAR Racing Experience continues to expand its reach, giving fans coast to coast the opportunity to drive on the same tracks where NASCAR legends have raced. Spots are limited at each speedway, so early booking is highly encouraged.

For the full 2025 schedule, pricing, and booking details, visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.

About NASCAR Racing Experience: NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. There’s no lead car to follow and drivers race without an instructor alongside. The drivers compete in real NASCAR race cars driven by NASCAR drivers including Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs and Corey Lajoie, among others.

Reservations can be made at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com. Gift Cards are available for any amount and never expire. The customer service department is available seven days a week. NASCAR Racing Experience programs are conducted at 17 race tracks across the United States and offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports themed events. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com

