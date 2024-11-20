Daniel Hemric inks full-time Truck ride with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2025

Daniel Hemric has been named a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for the 2025 season.

The news comes as Hemric, the 2021 Xfinity Series champion from Kannapolis, North Carolina, is coming off his second full-time campaign in the Cup Series and first with Kaulig Racing in the series. Throughout the 36-race schedule, Hemric notched four top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 23.0 before settling in 29th place in the final standings.

“This is a great opportunity for me to compete for wins and chase another championship,” Hemric said. “Thanks to Bill McAnally, Bill Hilgemann, NAPA, Chevrolet and everyone involved for the opportunity. It’s a big milestone season to be a part of with NAPA’s 100th anniversary and the 35th year of Bill’s partnership with them. We’re going to do everything we can to get the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet in victory lane and be in contention for a championship.”

Hemric, who grew up competing in go-karts before trancending his way to Bandolero and Legends cars as he would claim the Legends Million victory in 2010, made his inaugural presence within NASCAR’s top three national touring series in the Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway in October 2013. Driving the No. 6 Chevrolet for Sharp Gallaher Racing, Hemric finished 32nd in his Truck debut and would proceed to finish 13th in his second Truck start at Phoenix Raceway two races later.

After making a single Truck start with NTS Motorsports in 2014 at Homestead, Hemric graduated to a full-time driving role in the series and in NTS’s No. 14 Chevrolet Silverado entry for the 2015 season. During the season, he notched four top-five results, 13 top-10 results and finished seventh in the final standings. The following season, Hemric transitioned to Brad Keselowski Racing as he piloted the No. 19 Ford F-150 entry. During the season, he made the series’ inaugural Playoffs and finished in sixth place in the final standings on the strengths of 11 top-five results, 17 top-10 results, 119 laps led and an average-finishing result of 8.6.

Since graduating to the Xfinity Series in 2017, Hemric would proceed to campaign in two full-time Cup seasons (2019 & 2024), claim the 2019 Cup Rookie-of-the-Year title and achieve both his first race victory and championship during the 2021 Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway. Within his run, he made a single additional start in the Truck Series, which occurred at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2018 as he finished 21st while driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Through 50 current starts in the Truck Series, Hemric has recorded 15 top-five results, 30 top-10 results, 137 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.1 as he strives to achieve his first victory in the series and maintain the competitiveness of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 19 team that is coming off a four-race winning season with Christian Eckes, who also made the Championship 4 round before settling in third place in the final standings.

“We’re looking forward to a big year and Daniel is the guy to pick up where we left off,” Bill McAnally, owner of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, said. “The 2025 season will be a milestone year for us with NAPA’s centennial anniversary and our 35th year of partnership with them. This relationship started with my local store in California and progressed to the NAPA Sacramento DC and then to a national level. To see what we’ve built over the years is incredibly special. Daniel has a wealth of experience in all three national series and can perform in the big moments, so we can’t wait to continue our team’s success with him behind the wheel.”

With his plans set for the 2025 season set, Daniel Hemric’s return as a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.