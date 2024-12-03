Connor Mosack inks full-time Truck ride with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2025 season

Connor Mosack has been named a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) for the 2025 season.

Mosack, a 25-year-old native from Charlotte, North Carolina, will be driving the No. 81 MHR Chevrolet Silverado RST and will be paired with crew chief Blake Bainbridge for his first full-time campaign in the series, where he will contend for the Rookie-of-the-Year title. In addition, Old World Industries and NAPA Nightvision will be sponsoring him for five Truck races, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

The news comes as Mosack is coming off an 11-race stint between the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series divisions, where he competed for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity circuit and between Niece Motorsports and Spire Motorsports in the Truck division. He also made five starts in the ARCA Menards Series between Pinnacle Racing Group and Sigma Performance Services, where he notched a victory at Kansas Speedway in May while driving for the former organization.

“I’m ecstatic to start 2025 with everybody at MHR and want to continue this team’s success in the playoffs,” Mosack said. “All four MHR teams had great performances this past year, so this is a big opportunity to race with a winning organization. It’s great to continue being part of Team Chevy and appreciate NAPA Nightvison and everyone at MHR for making this a reality. I’m looking forward to working with Blake and we want to become one of the weekly contenders, compete for wins, and lock ourselves in the playoffs.”

Mosack, who commenced his racing career competing in Legends cars and worked his way up to compete in CARS Tour and Late Models, made his Truck Series debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2022, where he finished 34th while driving for Bret Holmes Racing. He made an additional Truck start at Bristol Motor Speedway two months later before he returned this past season for nine events. During the nine-race stint, he logged in his first four top-10 career results and notched a career-best third-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October.

To go along with 11 Truck starts to date, Mosack has also made a total of 28 starts in the Xfinity Series, where he notched three top-eight results and a career-best fifth-place run at Watkins Glen International in August 2023. The Charlotte native has also made 22 career starts in the ARCA Menards Series, four in the ARCA East division and two in the ARCA West division. Within the ARCA division, he claimed his first career victory at Kansas Speedway in September 2023 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and would double down both at Kansas and in the series this past May. He also recorded two ARCA poles, including the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Mosack’s addition to MHR adds another missing element to the organization’s 2025 Truck Series lineup as the driver will compete alongside teammates Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric.

“I was impressed with the job Connor did last season and wanted him to be part of our lineup in 2025,” Bill McAnally, team owner of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, added. “He showed he has the talent and commitment to compete and win at this level and we’re excited about the potential that he has joining our group. He and Blake will make a great pair and create opportunities for us to win races.”

With his plans for the 2025 season set, Connor Mosack’s first full-time campaign in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.