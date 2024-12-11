Jonathan Toney, Jason Trinchere named Haas Factory Team’s Xfinity crew chiefs in 2025

Jonathan Toney and Jason Trinchere have been named crew chiefs for Haas Factory Team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series two-car program in 2025.

Toney, the 2023 Xfinity championship-winning crew chief from Newton, North Carolina, will remain at the No. 00 Ford Mustang team as he will be paired with the organization’s newest competitor Sheldon Creed. Meanwhile, Jason Trinchere, a native of Easton, Pennsylvania, will join the organization and be paired with driver Sam Mayer, the latter of whom is also new to the Haas organization as he will be piloting the No. 41 Ford Mustang entry.

The news of Haas Factory Team’s crew chief lineup for the 2025 Xfinity season was made on December 10 on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio by Joe Custer, president of the organization that has been restructured from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). This past season, SHR notched four Xfinity victories, including the 2024 finale at Phoenix Raceway, between its former competitors Cole Custer and Riley Herbst, both of whom have been elevated to the Cup Series for Haas Factory Team and 23XI Racing, respectively, for the 2025 season.

During the crew chief reveal, Custer also announced that the organization has retained a majority of its employees since being restructured and that Adam Gravitt has been elevated from engineering manager to competition director for the Xfinity program. In addition, Haas Factory Team will maintain a technical alliance with AM Racing and RSS Racing. The retention of the organization’s staff and alliances come as Custer anticipates to extend the on-track momentum from the 2024 season towards the upcoming 2025 season under a new Haas identity.

“[The Haas Factory Team] whole program is looking very similar, and we believe we’ll be starting where we left off [from 2024],” Custer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We finished half the deal at Phoenix [Raceway in November] with winning the race and the championship slipped through our fingers, which was disappointing, but we were there. We led a lot of laps, we had a lot of speed. We’re optimistic about next year at Phoenix, putting our two drivers into that final race.”

Toney, who first joined the Haas organization prior to the 2004 season and was a former Cup Series lead engineer for three-time champion and former Haas co-owner Tony Stewart, made his crew chief debut in 2023 when he was paired with Cole Custer. By then, Custer had returned to the Xfinity division on a full-time basis following a three-year campaign in the Cup division. In their first season together, Toney and Custer notched three victories, six poles, 19 top-10 results and transferred all the way to the Championship 4 round, where they won the championship after Custer prevailed in an overtime shootout to also win the finale at Phoenix. The 2023 championship would also be the first ever for the Haas organization in the Xfinity circuit. This past season, Toney and Custer notched two victories and the 2024 Xfinity Series regular-season title. Despite returning to the Championship 4 round, the duo ended up in second place in the final standings.

Through 64 appearances as an Xfinity crew chief, Toney has achieved five victories, nine poles, 27 top-five results and 42 top-10 results, all of which occurred with Custer, as he prepares to embark in his first campaign with Sheldon Creed, the latter of whom has notched 13 runner-up results through 103 Xfinity starts.

Meanwhile, Trinchere’s transition to Haas Factory Team occurs as the Pennsylvania native spent the 2024 season as a Craftsman Truck Series crew chief for Spire Motorsports and Chase Purdy, the latter of whom notched a pole at Kansas Speedway, six top-10 results and a 15th-place result in the final driver’s standings. Previously, Trinchere spent three seasons as an Xfinity crew chief at Kaulig Racing, where he notched five victories and made the Championship 4 round with driver AJ Allmendinger in 2021.

Through 99 appearances as an Xfinity crew chief, Trinchere has recorded five victories, one pole, 27 top-five results and 51 top-10 results while working with seven different competitors. The 2025 season will mark Trinchere’s first with Sam Mayer, the latter of whom has notched seven Xfinity victories and spent the previous four seasons at JR Motorsports.

In addition to the Xfinity Series, Haas Factory Team will also field a single full-time entry in the Cup Series for Cole Custer, the latter of whom was announced to be driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry on July 20. Nearly a month later, Aaron Kramer, a former lead engineer at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, was revealed as Custer’s Cup crew chief for the 2025 season.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Haas Factory Team is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 15 at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.