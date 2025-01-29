Justin Haley, Michael McDowell named Truck competitors for Spire Motorsports at Daytona

Justin Haley and Michael McDowell will both be competing in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway for Spire Motorsports in February.

Haley will be piloting the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry while McDowell will be driving Spire’s newly formed No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry.

For Haley, this year’s Daytona event is scheduled to mark his first appearance in the Truck circuit since he last competed at Texas Motor Speedway with GMS Racing in July 2020, where he finished seventh. The 25-year-old Haley from Winamac, Indiana, is also scheduled to compete in the No. 7 Chevrolet entry on a full-time basis for Spire in the Cup Series this upcoming season after he transitioned from Rick Ware Racing midway into this past season.

Through 51 previous starts in the Truck circuit, Haley, a champion of the ARCA Menards Series East division from 2016, has notched three career victories, one pole, 12 top-five results, 32 top-10 results, 97 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.3. His breakout year in the series was in 2018, where he achieved his three victories, qualified for the Playoffs and transferred all the way to the Championship 4 round before settling in third place in the final driver’s standings.

Haley’s lone start at Daytona in the Truck Series occurred in 2018, where he finished in second place. He has previously achieved two Xfinity victories and his first Cup victory at Daytona as he attempts to complete a triple sweep of winning at the World Center of Racing across NASCAR’s top three national touring series with a Truck victory.

For McDowell, the 2025 season-opening event at Daytona is scheduled to mark his first attempt to compete in the Truck Series since he competed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with ThorSport Racing in September 2009, which he finished a career-best 14th place. Previously, the 40-year-old McDowell from Glendale, Arizona, made his Truck debut at Martinsville Speedway in October 2007, where he finished 30th while driving for Darrell Waltrip Motorsports.

Photo by Kirk Schroll for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The 2025 campaign is also set to mark McDowell’s first driving for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series, where he will be assuming the No. 71 Chevrolet entry after he spent the previous seven seasons driving for Front Row Motorsports. Despite not competing a Truck event at Daytona, McDowell has made five Xfinity starts and 27 Cup starts at the World Center of Racing. Within his 27 starts at Daytona in NASCAR’s premier series, he won the 2021 Daytona 500, which marked McDowell’s first in NASCAR’s premier series, as he strives to hone his success both on superspeedway venues and at Daytona to a success in his first Truck attempt in 16 years.

Entering Daytona, veteran Brian Pattie will crew chief Haley and the No. 7 Chevrolet entry while Allen Hart will work atop the pit box of the No. 07 Chevrolet entry and for McDowell. Both the No. 07 and 7 Spire Chevrolets will be fielded as “all-star” entries throughout the 2025 Truck Series season. Currently, Haley will be sharing the No. 7 entry with Corey Day, the latter of whom will be driving the entry for eight Truck events. Additional driver details of both entries throughout the upcoming season remain to be determined.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 with a starting broadcast time of 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.