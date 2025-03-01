Rosenqvist and Armstrong Lock Out The Second Row for Meyer Shank Racing at St. Pete

Meyer Shank Racing only team to have both team cars in the Firestone Fast Six

St. Petersburg, Fla. (1 March 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) opened the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with a strong qualifying performance, as Felix Rosenqvist put the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda third on the grid, with teammate Marcus Armstrong securing fourth place in the No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (12:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM Channel 218).

The qualifying effort marked the sixth time that MSR has had two of its cars qualify in the top six in the last two INDYCAR seasons.

Rosenqvist continued to showcase his speed on the tight and technical 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course, advancing through all three rounds of qualifying before locking in his third-place starting position. The sophomore MSR driver, once again showcased his speed around the St. Petersburg road course after qualifying second in last year’s race, missing out on the pole by just six one-thousandths of a second.

Armstrong impressed in his MSR debut, delivering a career-best INDYCAR street course qualifying result with fourth place. The young Kiwi demonstrated rapid adaptation to his new team and machinery, making a statement in his first race with MSR by earning a spot on the second row.

Sunday’s 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will air live on FOX starting at 12:00pm ET, with SiriusXM also carrying INDYCAR Radio coverage on SiriusXM Channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “Great qualifying for us, P3. I don’t know if I could have gotten the pole, but it’s a really exciting day for Meyer Shank Racing with us qualifying P3 and P4. We have Shinedown on the car this weekend which was one of my favorite bands growing up. But it was a hell of a start to the season for us.”

Marcus Armstrong: “There was more available for us today, but I’m happy to be inside the Top 6 in my first weekend in the No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda. We left a little bit on the table, but it’s okay because we get to fight for it from this position. The alternate tire is extremely soft, it looks like it could be around five laps and you might start thinking about changing them straight away. We will see how it goes, but we will be pushing tomorrow.”