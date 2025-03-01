NTT Indy
#60: Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda February 27-March 2, 2025 Saint Petersbury, FL IndyCar Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg Photo: Rick Dole/StillHouse

Rosenqvist and Armstrong Lock Out The Second Row for Meyer Shank Racing at St. Pete

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Meyer Shank Racing only team to have both team cars in the Firestone Fast Six

St. Petersburg, Fla. (1 March 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) opened the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with a strong qualifying performance, as Felix Rosenqvist put the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda third on the grid, with teammate Marcus Armstrong securing fourth place in the No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (12:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM Channel 218).

The qualifying effort marked the sixth time that MSR has had two of its cars qualify in the top six in the last two INDYCAR seasons.

Rosenqvist continued to showcase his speed on the tight and technical 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course, advancing through all three rounds of qualifying before locking in his third-place starting position. The sophomore MSR driver, once again showcased his speed around the St. Petersburg road course after qualifying second in last year’s race, missing out on the pole by just six one-thousandths of a second.

Armstrong impressed in his MSR debut, delivering a career-best INDYCAR street course qualifying result with fourth place. The young Kiwi demonstrated rapid adaptation to his new team and machinery, making a statement in his first race with MSR by earning a spot on the second row.

Sunday’s 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will air live on FOX starting at 12:00pm ET, with SiriusXM also carrying INDYCAR Radio coverage on SiriusXM Channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “Great qualifying for us, P3. I don’t know if I could have gotten the pole, but it’s a really exciting day for Meyer Shank Racing with us qualifying P3 and P4. We have Shinedown on the car this weekend which was one of my favorite bands growing up. But it was a hell of a start to the season for us.”

Marcus Armstrong: “There was more available for us today, but I’m happy to be inside the Top 6 in my first weekend in the No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda. We left a little bit on the table, but it’s okay because we get to fight for it from this position. The alternate tire is extremely soft, it looks like it could be around five laps and you might start thinking about changing them straight away. We will see how it goes, but we will be pushing tomorrow.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Scott McLaughlin wins pole for Sunday’s race
Next article
McLaughlin, Team Penske Rally for St. Petersburg Pole

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR issues lug nut penalties to No 00 and No 48 Xfinity teams from Atlanta
01:18
Video thumbnail
Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Schedule & Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to wild Cup victory at Atlanta in overtime
04:19
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill nabs third consecutive Xfinity victory at Atlanta
04:04

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Fast and Focused: Teen Sensation Zilisch Weathers Penalty, Contact to Win Focused Health 250

Official Release -
The pursuit of a dream weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) continued for Connor Zilisch as he dominated the field to win Saturday’s Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race for his second victory
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Focused Health 250

Official Release -
Eckes fought his way through the top 10, taking over fifth place with two laps to go, where he finished the race.
Read more

RCR NXS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Contend for the Win and Score Fourth-Place Effort at Circuit of The Americas
Read more

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy St. Petersburg Qualifying Report

Official Release -
Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, captured Team Chevy’s 10th NTT P1 Pole Award on the Streets of St. Petersburg in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category