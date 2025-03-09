Miscellaneous

Mateo Siderman to Command the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 in 2025

By SM
1 Minute Read

The Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 is a track-bred masterpiece, and in 2025, it’s set to be piloted by Las Vegas’ own Mateo Siderman in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. This 20-year-old racing talent isn’t debuting the car—it’s been tearing up tracks since 2021—but he’s bringing his own fire to its 620-horsepower V10 heart. Here’s why this car and its new driver are worth watching.

A Beast Built for Battle

The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 is Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s answer to pure racing adrenaline. Its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 churns out 620 hp, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox that shifts with brutal precision. Weighing in lighter than its road-going cousins, thanks to extensive carbon-fiber use, it’s a corner-carving predator. The aero package—think massive rear wing, sculpted diffuser, and front splitter—delivers downforce that glues it to the tarmac, while updated brakes with beefier pads ensure it stops as fiercely as it goes.

The design is pure Lamborghini aggression. Sharp lines, gaping intakes, and taillights with a hexagonal flair echo the marque’s iconic past. It’s not just a car—it’s a weapon for the Super Trofeo’s one-make battles, where every driver’s skill is tested in identical machines.

Mateo Siderman: Vegas’ Rising Star

Mateo Siderman, a UNLV student and Westlake High School grad, steps into this beast with TR3 Racing for 2025. He’s no stranger to winning, with victories in SCCA and WRL races at tracks like Laguna Seca and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2024. Sponsored by Lamborghini Westlake and Bussler & Co, Mateo’s teamed with Michael Johnson, a seasoned IMSA racer, to tackle the Pro class. 

His season kicks off March 12-14 at Sebring, with stops at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen, Road America, and Indy, before the World Finals in Misano, Italy. TR3 Racing, fresh off a 2024 Pro title, sees Mateo as a key part of their six-car lineup.

Mateo’s not just racing for glory—he’s a sponsorship opportunity on wheels. With his local roots and TR3’s pedigree, brands can ride along for the 2025 season. Reach out to sponsor Bussler & Co. to join the journey, or contact his manager Christina Lindley, CEO and Founder of VPRG Consulting, at christina@vprgconsulting.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Essential RV Accessories for Exploring Georgia’s Campgrounds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Aric Almirola edges Alex Bowman for thrilling overtime Xfinity victory at Phoenix
02:58
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway Schedule & Highlights
01:01
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson and William Byron To Split Trio Of Races In No 07 for Spire Motorsports
01:18
Video thumbnail
Legge joins Live Fast Motorsports for Cup debut at Phoenix
02:03

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

RCR NXS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team Battle for Top-10 Result at Phoenix Raceway
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Phoenix – 03.08.25

Official Release -
By virtue of an overtime restart and finish, Aric Almirola used a daring, last-lap pass to take home the victory in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | GOVX 200

Official Release -
An overtime-inducing caution allowed Eckes to make one final pit stop for 23-lap scuffs, a gamble that paid off, as he raced to eighth place to finish the race.
Read more

Aric Almirola edges Alex Bowman for thrilling overtime Xfinity victory at Phoenix

Andrew Kim -
The 40-year-old Almirola from Tampa, Florida, led 25 of 208 over-scheduled laps and edged Alex Bowman by 0.045 seconds during an overtime shootout to score his first Xfinity victory of the 2025 season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category