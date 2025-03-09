Mateo Siderman to Command the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 in 2025

The Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 is a track-bred masterpiece, and in 2025, it’s set to be piloted by Las Vegas’ own Mateo Siderman in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. This 20-year-old racing talent isn’t debuting the car—it’s been tearing up tracks since 2021—but he’s bringing his own fire to its 620-horsepower V10 heart. Here’s why this car and its new driver are worth watching.

A Beast Built for Battle

The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 is Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s answer to pure racing adrenaline. Its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 churns out 620 hp, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox that shifts with brutal precision. Weighing in lighter than its road-going cousins, thanks to extensive carbon-fiber use, it’s a corner-carving predator. The aero package—think massive rear wing, sculpted diffuser, and front splitter—delivers downforce that glues it to the tarmac, while updated brakes with beefier pads ensure it stops as fiercely as it goes.

The design is pure Lamborghini aggression. Sharp lines, gaping intakes, and taillights with a hexagonal flair echo the marque’s iconic past. It’s not just a car—it’s a weapon for the Super Trofeo’s one-make battles, where every driver’s skill is tested in identical machines.

Mateo Siderman: Vegas’ Rising Star

Mateo Siderman, a UNLV student and Westlake High School grad, steps into this beast with TR3 Racing for 2025. He’s no stranger to winning, with victories in SCCA and WRL races at tracks like Laguna Seca and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2024. Sponsored by Lamborghini Westlake and Bussler & Co, Mateo’s teamed with Michael Johnson, a seasoned IMSA racer, to tackle the Pro class.

His season kicks off March 12-14 at Sebring, with stops at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen, Road America, and Indy, before the World Finals in Misano, Italy. TR3 Racing, fresh off a 2024 Pro title, sees Mateo as a key part of their six-car lineup.

Mateo’s not just racing for glory—he’s a sponsorship opportunity on wheels. With his local roots and TR3’s pedigree, brands can ride along for the 2025 season. Reach out to sponsor Bussler & Co. to join the journey, or contact his manager Christina Lindley, CEO and Founder of VPRG Consulting, at christina@vprgconsulting.com.