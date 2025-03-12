Joe Gibbs Racing and ampm Team Up For Multi-Race Partnership

Denny Hamlin to carry ampm colors in two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (March 12, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that ampm, a top-ranked C-store brand based on the west coast, will be featured as the primary sponsor of Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races later this season at Sonoma Raceway (July 13) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 12).

ampm operates more than 1,000 stores, primarily on the west coast, serving nearly 2,200 different products. The company was founded in Southern California in 1978 and has grown to become a leading C-store across multiple states. ampm prides itself on introducing innovative technology to provide a faster and easier shopping experience for its customers no matter the time of day or meal they are looking for. This marks ampm’s first foray into motorsports sponsorship.

“We’re looking forward to introducing ampm to the motorsports world,” said Hamlin. “It’s exciting to have a first-time partner come on and be able to showcase their business to our fanbase. It’s a great looking paint scheme and I can’t wait to get it on the track at Sonoma and Las Vegas later this year.”

Hamlin is competing in his 20th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is tied for 12th on the all-time wins list with 54 victories, including three wins last year. Early in the new season, Hamlin currently sits seventh in the Cup Series standings following a runner-up finish in last Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

In addition to its partnership with Hamlin this season, ampm will also sponsor Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE in a NASCAR Cup Series race next season.

About ampm

ampm is a leading Convenience Store brand that has grown rapidly since the first location opened in 1978, currently serving guests across more than 1,000 stores in 6 states. Predominantly located on the West Coast, ampm stores can be found in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and New York. ampm is the convenience store that’s redefining “convenience.” We’re debuting innovative, new technology to make shopping faster and easier than ever. And we’re sourcing quality ingredients and bold flavors to make our food and drinks even more craveable. Our fans, new and old, love the improvements to our stores and offering – the proof is our year-over-year growth and expanding footprint. Learn more about ampm by visiting www.ampm.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, an ARCA Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.