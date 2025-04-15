Front Row Motorsports: Rockingham Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Rockingham Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Black’s Tire 200

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Event: Race 7 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Rockingham Speedway (1.00-mile)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 5:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After more than a decade hiatus, NASCAR is bringing its National Series back to the Rockingham Speedway with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For Layne Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team, this Friday’s race won’t be the first time they have laid laps at the one-mile track, having participated in the Truck Series tire test in November. Finishing sixth last Friday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Riggs sits sixth in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

A staple race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule from 1965 to 2004, the Rockingham, North Carolina track has been won by some of the sport’s greatest including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Darrel Waltrip, and Jeff Gordon. The NASCAR Truck Series didn’t compete at the speedway while it was on the Cup and Xfinity Series schedule but hosted a pair of Truck Series events in 2012 and 2013, won by Cup Series race-winners Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) will serve as the primary partner of Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America.

“I’m feeling pretty confident heading into Rockingham,” said Riggs. “Front Row Motorsports has been bringing a lot of speed to the track, and I think it’s a true testament to what we’re building as an organization, it’s awesome. We have the trucks to get the job done, I just need to go out there and execute.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and Quicktie reunite this weekend at the revitalized Rockingham Speedway for the seventh race on the schedule for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

With his win last Friday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Smith is now locked into the NCTS Playoffs. Through the first six races of the 2025 season, Smith hasn’t finished worse than eighth and sits second in the NCTS Driver Championship points standings.

“I can’t wait for Rockingham,” said Smith. “This 38 team is on a tear right now, and we have a lot of good momentum heading into Rockingham. There’s a lot less pressure heading into the weekend knowing we are locked into the Playoffs, but we want more, I think we have a good shot at the Regular Season Championship.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez. BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.