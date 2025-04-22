Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rural King Ford Team
Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes
Jack Link’s 500
Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025
Event: Race 11 of 38
Series: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-miles)
#of Laps: 188
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
After a short break in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to “Sweet Home Alabama” for 188 laps at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile Talladega, Alabama track is a favorite for Gragson, having earned his career best Cup Series finish (3rd) in the 2024 Fall event with Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson has a storied history at the superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In eight starts, Gragson has one win, three top-five, and six top-10 finishes.
Rural King, America’s Farm and Home Store, will return to Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This marks the Mattoon, Illinois-based retailer’s second race with Front Row Motorsports, bringing its well-known commitment to rural values, hardworking communities, and American heritage to race fans across the country. Gragson will make an appearance at the Rural King in Jasper, Alabama on Saturday, April 26th from 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm CDT.
“As an organization, we’re upbeat heading into the superspeedways,” said Gragson. “The Fords have shown real strength there, and we’ve had solid speed, like we showed in Atlanta before getting caught up in that wreck. Coming off the break, the team’s recharged and ready to get after it this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT RURAL KING
Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America’s Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 140 stores in fourteen states. Specifically, we provide a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our long-standing tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.